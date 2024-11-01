“I Think We Should Just Start Doing This…”: Grigor Dimitrov Reacts to Novak Djokovic’s Funny Halloween Moments

Novak Djokovic opted out of the Paris Masters 2024, but that did not deter its organizers from including him in one of their recent content segments. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur and Grigor Dimitrov were shown a collage of four different clips of Djokovic showing up in Paris with special Halloween looks in the past. Without a doubt, when the Serb is not playing on the court, his antics have entertained fans on many occasions.

During Halloween 2024, Dimitrov’s reaction perhaps stood out the most. While he chuckled at it, he lauded his good friend Djokovic by claiming that only he could come up with something of that sort before playing a professional, intense match. Using his sense of humor, the Bulgarian suggested that players on the ATP Tour should start doing it as well.

If there’s one player who nailed Halloween, it was definitely @DjokerNole #RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/E0rICWexLz — ROLEX PARIS MASTERS (@RolexPMasters) October 31, 2024

De Minaur did not hesitate in calling Djokovic a showman for doing that. Even Alcaraz could not stop smiling looking at it and asked the former World No.1 to never change, showing that he is actually very popular in the locker room on the ATP Tour. Rublev was shocked at seeing Djokovic pull it off so many times that well.

Djokovic was more prominent with those Halloween looks in his younger days as a player. The last time he came out with a mask on court was in the 2012 Paris Masters.

Djokovic inspired by Hollywood to pull off iconic Halloween looks

Normally, the Paris Masters is held around the time Halloween is celebrated each year. Millions around the world love the iconic Western festival, and Djokovic is no exception.

Djokovic recreated iconic looks such as Joker (Dark Knight) and Darth Vader (Star Wars), among others, in some style. However, he stopped the practice in the 2013 season, when he was 26. The 24-time Grand Slam champion reportedly claimed that he was ‘too old’ to do all this.

It seems that Djokovic might have started winning too much, and the rise of social media may have motivated him to avoid offending anyone and maintain his respect among opponents like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Djokovic missed out on the Paris Masters this year for the third time in his career, after 2017 and 2020. It will be interesting to see if he participates next year in the tournament in which no other player has succeeded, having won it an impressive seven times.