“I Wish I Was Sitting Here With Roger Federer!” – How Nick Kyrgios Was Trolled by Rainn Wilson in Hilarious Conversation

Sep 6, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts after an error against Karen Khachanov on day nine of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Trust Nick Kyrgios to come up with interview gems nowadays. Kyrgios recently interviewed American actor, Rainn Wilson of The Office Fame as part of his series in partnership with Naomi Osaka’s Hana Kuma called Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios. Although the interview was mainly about Wilson speaking on spirituality and philanthropy, the highlight of it arguably was when the actor bantered with the mercurial Australian tennis star about wishing to be interviewed by Roger Federer rather than him.

Nick Kyrgios put up that epic moment on his Instagram story and asked fans to check out the full YouTube interview for the comeback he had to that Wilson comment. Rainn Wilson was quoted as saying in his typical comedian avatar –

“I am so lucky. I am so blessed that I can make a career of doing that. For a dorky kid from suburban Seattle with the weird family and pimples and a giant head. It’s beyond a dream come true. And sitting here with Nick Kyrgios….”

Kyrgios responded to that by saying, “I think it’s the other way around. I’m sitting here with Rainn Wilson, right?”

It is then that Wilson added, “Man I wish I was sitting here with Federer, but I’ll take what I get!” And to that, Nick Kyrgios burst out laughing, taking the joke sportingly. It is no secret that Nick Kyrgios has always been a huge Roger Federer fan, so he didn’t mind that one bit.

Nick Kyrgios revealed what similarities he has with Rainn Wilson

In the same interview, Nick Kyrgios explained how he has struggled over the years to have a ‘different personality’ on court, which is ‘crazy and volatile’ in comparison to people getting to know him off court. This is in response to Rainn Wilson also claiming that people know him as the ‘guy who plays an annoying doofus’ but not many know the side of his which has a ‘secret inner opera’ going on always.

Kyrgios feels that as an actor, even Wilson has to deal with that conflict often. The Australian tennis player was quoted as saying –

“I feel like I am two very different people when I am on the court. I am this guy who is crazy, volatile. Everyone I meet, they are like, you are so different off the court. In that way, you and I have some similarities. Everyone is expecting you to be this person you were in front of the cameras and not really embracing who you are as a person.”