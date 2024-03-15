5 Startling Roger Federer Confessions Nick Kyrgios Has Made Over the Years

Nick Kyrgios might be out injured but that has not stopped the Aussie from making the headlines. The 28-year-old often likes to engage in banter with his fans and answered a question about Roger Federer on his Instagram. Kyrgios was recently asked about a special memory with Federer when he revealed that Roger Federer could put away a bottle of champagne.

Kyrgios further said that Roger Federer was drinking champagne at a Laver Cup after-party and he was impressed by the quantity that the latter could drink. However, this is not the first time Kyrgios has talked about Federer. Over the years, the Australian has talked openly about the Swiss legend and revealed many things. Here are the top five confessions that Kyrgios has made about Roger Federer.

1. The time when Kyrgios was left unimpressed by Federer’s hospitality

Nick Kyrgios revealed on commentary at the Australian Open 2024 that Roger Federer invited him to train with him in Switzerland, early on in his career. The Aussie star was expecting to stay in a luxury inn but was disappointed when he was put in a 3-star hotel. Kyrgios further added that the Wifi there was weak too and he could not sleep properly. However, the Aussie admitted that the food there was amazing and he got to train with the Swiss star for a week.

2. Nick Kyrgios rubbished rumors that Federer was his childhood hero

Nick Kyrgios has admitted that Roger Federer was not his childhood hero. The 28-year-old said in an interview with Tennis USA that although he loved watching the Swiss star, he idolized someone else. Kyrgios was a fan of Jo-Wilfred Tsonga and modelled his game around the Frenchman. The Aussie wanted to be an entertainer like Tsonga and has been successful in that aspect so far. Gael Monfils is another favorite of Nick Kyrgios, and it is no surprise that the Australian looks to entertain with his flamboyancy like the Frenchman has done throughout his career.

3. Nick Kyrgios opened up about Roger Federer’s entourage

Nick Kyrgios revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan in 2023 that Roger Federer has nine people around him helping him with his meal. The Swiss star is very particular about his food preparations and has an army of people around him. Compared to Kyrgios, the Australian said he only had three people with him to look after his nutrition.

4. Kyrgios talked about facing Federer

Kyrgios admitted that facing Federer is one of the toughest tasks in tennis. The Aussie star feels that Federer has the ability to make his opponent feel like s*** on court. The Swiss star wins the mental battle against his opponent before destroying him on court. Kyrgios has faced Roger Federer 7 times in his career, winning only once.

5. Nick Kyrgios’ surprise reason for his loss against Federer in 2019

Roger Federer and Nick Kyrgios went head-to-head at the Laver Cup 2019. Roger Federer ended up winning the match but Kyrgios had a surprising reason for his loss. The Australian said that he was distracted by a ‘hot chick’ in the crowd during the match and could not concentrate. The Australian further added that he would have ‘married her’ back then.