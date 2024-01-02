“I Would Never Do That to My Kid”: When Former Top 10 Player Anna Kournikova, Who Has Three Kids With Enrique Iglesias, Opened Up on Her Tennis Journey

Anna Kournikova was widely regarded as a tennis prodigy in her initial days. The teenage sensation made her debut at the age of 14. The Russian-born star participated in her first Grand Slam at the US Open in 1996. During one of her interviews in The Graham Norton Show, Kournikova opened up about her childhood and explained about wanting to be a different parent to her children because her parents had sacrificed a lot for her at the cost of almost risking their livelihoods.

Advertisement

The then 29-year-old was invited to the famous talk show along with Jason Manfred and Katy Perry. The audience loved the chemistry between the trio as the episode gained a lot of engagement. Despite winning titles throughout her career, Kournikova retired from tennis in 2003 due to constant injury struggles. The Russian tennis star is in a relationship with pop star, Enrique Iglesias since 2001.

During the show, Kournikova talked about her childhood in the erstwhile Soviet Union. The Russian star moved with her family to the United States for her to pursue a career in tennis. While crediting her parents, Kournikova believes that shifting bases in from one continent to another, was highly risky and that is something she wouldn’t do for her child.

Advertisement

“I moved to America from Russia. You know, I was born in Soviet Union, and I felt like. Because of me, my whole family moved to a different continent, and so I was supporting everybody, basically, which back then. I mean, I still had so much fun on the court, but looking back at it now, I would never do that to my kids.“

After becoming a popular tennis player, the Russian star met her now boyfriend Enrique Iglesias at the shooting of a music video in 2001. The duo hit it off straight away and have been together since.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have three kids

Former tennis star Anna Kournikova and pop star Enrique Iglesias have been together for more than two decades. The couple have three kids together. However, they are yet to get married and are just concentrating on being good parents for their kids.

The couple have kept their relationship private over the course of the years. On December 16, 2017, Kournikova gave birth to twins (Lucy and Nicholas).

Lucy Enrique is the eldest among the three kids. Anna Kournikova often posts collage pictures of Lucy on her birthdays. Lucy’s twin brother is named Nicholas Iglesias.

Advertisement

Enrique Iglesias posted a video of his son when he was 2 years old. Nicolas was seen enthusiastically showing off his singing skills while enjoying on a boat.

The youngest of the family is Mary Iglesias, known as Masha. Born on 30 January 2020, Masha is everyone’s favorite as her elder brother and sister loves to spend time with her. Kournikova posted a picture of Masha on social media dressing her up in white shirt and skirt, and added a caption “Wimbledon, here I come.” It will be interesting to see whether the kids follow the path of their former tennis star mother or their pop star father.