“If it was Novak Djokovic…”: Fans Claim Disparity as Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal get Paris Olympics Boost after Spain Wildcard

The Spanish Davis Cup team received a wildcard entry directly into the Group Stages for the 2024 edition. This reportedly boosted Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal’s hopes of representing their country in the 2024 Paris Olympics. They currently do not meet the qualification criteria for the prestigious event but now have an opportunity to enter under special rules. Fans were not thrilled with the news and alleged favouritism in favour of the duo.

Spain also received a wildcard for the 2023 Davis Cup Group Stage. Hence, they did not have to go through the qualifying stage in February this year. Similarly, a wildcard for 2024 means that the Spanish team will be seen in action directly in the Group Stage in September, after the Olympics. Not playing in the 2024 Davis Cup qualifying round in February, however, negatively affects Nadal and Alcaraz’s Olympic hopes.

The rules dictate that a player should be selected in the national Davis Cup squad and feature in a tie in at least two editions between two Olympics. Not meeting this criteria renders a player ineligible for Olympic selection. Nadal last featured in the team tournament in 2019. Alcaraz, on the other hand, has played only the 2022 edition.

Nadal and Alcaraz are supposed to submit an explanatory letter to the ITF through the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (via Marca). The duo needs to detail why they could not represent Spain at the Davis Cup as per the Olympic criteria. The 22-time Grand Slam champion specifically has to furnish medical records showing his injury struggles. He needs to convey he skipped the Davis Cup in the current cycle to manage his workload and fitness issues.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz will have to convince the committee that he would have participated in the 2024 qualifiers, and thus have fulfilled the criteria, had his country not gotten a wildcard. If their reasons are approved by the ITF, the duo will feature in the 2024 Paris Olympics despite not meeting the eligibility. Spain’s second consecutive Davis Cup wildcard has been a shot in the arm for their quest.

Fans disapprove of Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal getting advantage from wildcard

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have been vocal about playing together in the Olympics. This news of a possible backdoor entry is a welcome news for the pair. However, fans on social media were not happy and claimed favouritism. One user complained how the wildcard was continually given to the bigger nations rather than being used to help the smaller countries. Great Britain received the other 2024 wildcard entry.

Nadal received a lot of flak and was accused of receiving favours.

Some fans questioned Alcaraz getting to explain his absence.

Another fan alleged that if Novak Djokovic received such a privilege, people would have complained loudly.

Despite the online outrage, Nadal and Alcaraz are almost guaranteed to feature in the Paris Olympics. There has been no communication regarding their Davis Cup plans for next year. Since Spain is not featuring the qualifiers after their wildcard, any decision about Nadal or Alcaraz playing the Davis Cup will come after the Olympics.