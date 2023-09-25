“Special Every Time”: Andy Murray’s Latest Admission Will See Him Butt Heads With Novak Djokovic for Final Piece of the Puzzle

Andy Murray recently confessed his desire to play in one more Olympic Games. According to Tennis Majors, he wants to participate in his fifth Olympics, calling the event a ‘thrilling’ experience. Murray has had a very successful track record at the Olympics. His feats at the quadrennial competition outrank the Big 3. From the legendary trio, Novak Djokovic is the only one not to win a gold medal across any category.

The Serb will want to bag that elusive title at the 2024 Paris Games to complete his trophy cabinet. Murray will be standing in his way with a truckload of experience in what will probably be the last Olympics for both athletes.

Andy Murray wants to play in one more Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are scheduled from July 26 to August 11. Tennis events will be held at the Stade Roland Garros on clay courts. Two-time men’s singles champion Andy Murray expressed his wish to play in the tournament once more before retiring. Djokovic also harbors similar ambitions. Other big names like defending champion Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal are expected to participate as well.

Murray will come into the Paris Games with an incredible pedigree. He won his first men’s singles gold medal in front of his home crowd at the 2012 London Olympics. He defeated Djokovic and Roger Federer en route to his triumph on grass. Murray then defended his gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics on hard court.

As reported by Tennis Majors, Murray wants to represent Great Britain at the biggest sports event one more time. He said he has had a great time in all the Olympic Games he has played in, saying he has ‘loved’ all three editions he has featured in.

“I’d love to play another Olympics. I have had thrilling experiences throughout my career at the Olympics. I’ve loved every single one that I’ve been involved in.”

Murray’s wish will be a cause of alarm for Djokovic. An Olympic gold is the only missing honour from his silverware kitty. The 24-time Grand Slam winner has only one bronze medal to show for his efforts.

Novak Djokovic’s only remaining triumph

Djokovic has always found it tough at the Olympics. He won bronze in his first appearance at the 2008 Beijing Games and has since finished fourth on two occasions (2012 and 2020). He met with a shocking first-round exit at the 2016 Olympics as World No.1. As mentioned before, he is the only Big 3 member to not have an Olympic Gold in any category. Nadal and Federer both grabbed golds at the 2008 Olympics, in men’s singles and doubles, respectively.

Djokovic is passionate about representing his country. He chose to play for Serbia at the 2023 Davis Cup instead of opting to rest like many other high-profile players. He also represented the Eastern European nation in the now-defunct ATP Cup, winning the title in 2020. Winning a gold medal for himself, and Serbia, will be high up on his priorities for next year.

Murray, looking to add a third gold medal to his kitty, will be a major hurdle in Djokovic’s quest for a Career Grand Slam. If he gets his hands on the elusive singles gold, he will become the third man after Andre Agassi and Nadal to achieve the feat.