Iga Swiatek Reveals What Impressed Her Most About Wimbledon Final Between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic: “It Was Evident That He Couldn’t Play His Tennis”

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek sat down for an interview back at home during which she assessed her performance at the Wimbledon Championships. Despite losing in the quarterfinal to Elina Svitolina, she was happy with the way she got out of trouble in the match prior, against Belinda Bencic.

The 22-year-old player also gave her take on the incredible final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. She did admit that seeing the manner in which the Spaniard got back into the match after losing the opening set was impressive.

Iga Swiatek Is Impressed With Carlos Alcaraz

The Pole also noted that Alcaraz wasn’t able to execute his shots to perfection. Especially during the initial stages of the match. However, when it mattered most, especially in the second set, he raised his level, which helped him even out the match by winning the second set.

While speaking on the match, she stated,

“I was impressed with how Alcaraz pulled himself together after the first set. Where he seemed very stressed and it was evident that he couldn’t play his tennis, that Novak was dominating the court. The way he came back in the final shows a lot of maturity. Despite his young age, he already has a lot of experience and knows how to get out of trouble.”

Overall Swiatek was fascinated in the manner the Spaniard won the match. Despite being a 20-year-old, he has shown tremendous maturity in handling pressure against the best of the players.

Swiatek Readying Herself to Defend US Open Title

At the moment, Iga has shifted her focus on the hard courts. She is competing in the Poland Open back home in Warsaw and has won her opening round match. The Pole has shifted her focus on the hard courts. As we enter the final phase of the season, she is getting herself on track to defend her title at the US Open.

Prior to the US Open, she will compete in the tournaments at Montreal and Cincinnati.