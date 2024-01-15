Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin Prediction, Schedule & Head-to-Head Record: Four Years After Winning Australian Open, Does the American Have Any Chance of Beating the World No. 1?

Iga Swiatek will square off against Sofia Kenin in the opening round of the 2024 Australian Open. The world’s best female player is a title favorite, hoping to kickstart a successful campaign against the American, who lifted the trophy Down Under in 2020.

Kenin made a successful comeback in 2023 after an injury break in 2022 saw her fall out of the top 200. She collected wins over Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff last season, also finishing runner-up at the San Diego Open. She also reached the semi-finals of the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open, ending the season ranked No.33. However, her 2024 season got off to a poor start. A 1-2 W/L record saw her fall to World No.41.

Iga Swiatek, had a great season last year. She won the French Open and the China Open, also reaching at least the semi-finals of a further five WTA 1000 tournaments. She concluded 2023 by winning the WTA Finals to finish as the year-end No.1. Her 2024 season had the perfect start as she won all five of her singles matches in the 2024 United Cup.

While Kenin did well to rise over 200 places last year, Swiatek’s pedigree and stature is unmatched. Besting the Pole could be a step too far for the former World No.4. Kenin has suffered first-round exits in the Australian Open for two years running. Swiatek, meanwhile, has made it to at least the fourth round since 2020.

Swiatek is in ruthless form. Her powerful serve, elite coverage and overall high-quality gameplay make her a favourite to go all the way. Kenin’s patchy start to the season means she will likely not pose much threat. The SportsRush picks Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

The pair will meet on Tuesday, January 16, not before noon local time (8 p.m. on Monday, January 15, ET). ESPN and Tennis Channel will stream the match in the USA. The conditions are predicted to be largely sunny and windy, with average humidity. Temperatures will be around 26°C.

Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin: Head-to-head and last match

Iga Swiatek has faced Sofia Kenin once, at the peak of the latter’s powers. However, the Polish star, then only 19, beat her opponent to lead the head-to-head 1-0.

The duo crossed paths in the final of the 2020 French Open. While Swiatek was only 19 and World No.54, Kenin was fresh off her 2020 Australian Open title. The underdog, though, outclassed the favorite in straight sets. Swiatek won 6–4, 6–1 to bag her first Grand Slam title, also her first WTA Tour title. She did not drop a single set throughout her campaign.

Kenin’s career floundered after the highs of 2020. She struggled to replicate her best form before suffering injuries. Swiatek, on the other hand, continued her meteoric rise, adding three more Grand Slams and six WTA 1000s to her kitty since then. She is a favorite to beat Kenin and go on to lift her first Australian Open title in 2024. A blockbuster clash against Angelique Kerber or Danielle Collins could be on the cards in the second round. Swiatek could face Elina Svitolina in the fourth round.