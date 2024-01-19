Taylor Fritz Has Hilarious Take On Debilitated $130 Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro Shoes, Retail Giants Brutally Trolled For Embarrassment by American Tennis Fans

Trust Taylor Fritz to be a good sport. The American played a good match to get through to the Round of 16 of the Australian Open 2024, defeating Hungary’s Fabio Marozsan 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. However, the 12th seed had to battle a bit of ankle pain and that is largely due to the Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro Shoes he is wearing for the competition. On this instance though, a surprisingly big hole developed on his right shoe, which reflects on its quality poorly.

Advertisement

Things got a bit out of hand when the laces of Taylor Fritz’s shoes were coming off. When asked by the chair umpire, Fritz claimed that the shoes were fine, perhaps to not make a big thing out of it at the time. However, the American turned to his box and was helped by members of his team for a set of new laces, shoes and a pair of socks to get back on court without being charged for a time violation off court.

Pictures of the debilitated Taylor Fritz Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro shoes went viral on social media in no time as tennis fans had no qualms in taking on Nike for dropping its standards big time in manufacturing. This episode will certainly not hold Nike in good stead since this $130 worth Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro shoes is one of the highest-selling, especially amongst its tennis fans in the United States. Plus the brand has a special Taylor Fritz collection of apparel and shoes too.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BenRothenberg/status/1748194248376324401?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ATNtennis/status/1748196324535603446?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/slinehan1/status/1748192613641945096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/slaylorfritz/status/1748216900491067662?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bent_33/status/1748194842767753529?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Taylor Fritz wins hearts post match and brings up Stefanos Tsitsipas

After winning his match, Taylor Fritz comically threw his pair of shoes for any member of the John Cain Arena crowd to catch and take home as a souvenir. In the post-match interview, Fritz was asked about having enough pair of good shoes as a result. To that, the 12th seed replied jokingly that it would depend on how many drop shots his upcoming opponent, Stefanos Tsitsipas would dish out during their Round of 16 clash presumably on Sunday (Saturday evening EST).

It seemed to be an indirect dig at Nike as well since Fritz struggled to return some drop shots in the Round of 32 match because of the shoe horror show. However, it raises big questions on the brand for the model of shoes it provides to tennis players on its roster as well as the quality sold to customers after spending a lot on marketing as well.