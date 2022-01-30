“Is my jinx career over?”: Nico Rosberg reacts upon breaking the ‘curse’ as Rafael Nadal clinches his 21st Grand Slam Title in Melbourne

Rafael Nadal’s 21st Grand Slam victory brings an end to the ‘Nico Rosberg’ jinx and the former World Champion reacted hilariously to it.

Rosberg is well known for ‘jinxing’ other athletes’ chances at winning events. This joke started a while back when the German driver started wishing others good luck before their major events.

A notable example in the world of Formula 1 is Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque was scheduled to start his home GP on pole position in 2021. Ahead of the race, Rosberg took to Twitter to wish Leclerc the best.

thread of nico rosberg jinxing everything and anything he touches: *will update everytime we find a new jinx from eons ago* — lynn⁷ (@verstapez) July 23, 2021

We all know what happened to the 24-year old in Monaco last year. His crash during his final Q3 run, led to damages in his car that couldn’t be repaired. As a result, he couldn’t start, missing out on the opportunity to win his home race.

Furthermore, Rosberg was also confident and sent ‘best wishes’ to the German Football team ahead of their Euro 2022 Round of 16 match against England. Die Mannschaft ended up losing the tie by 2-0, which brought an end to their summer.

This led to many fans on social media labeling these incidents as the ‘Rosberg Curse’.

Also read: Valtteri Bottas says now he understands why Nico Rosberg parted ways from F1

Nadal won the 2022 Australian Open Final, ending the ‘Nico Rosberg jinx’ for good

Before Sunday’s Australian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev, the 2016 World Champion once again rose to the occasion by wishing the Spaniard good luck.

The Spaniard’s fans probably had their hearts in their mouth when they read that tweet. But, this time things didn’t quite go as expected.

After a grueling match that lasted for over five hours, Nadal overcame his Russian counterpart’s challenge to win his 21st Grand Slam tournament. This puts him clear ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, as the player with most number of GS wins.

Is my jinx career over…?! After jinxing Leclerc in Monaco and Germany’s Football team at the Euros, I’m very happy that my “Good luck” for Rafa turned out well this time…😁 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Az6O11cLXS — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) January 30, 2022

Congratulatory messages and tweets aimed towards Nadal poured in from around the world. Among those, was Rosberg’s message, where he praised the legendary tennis player for this incredible achievement.

HE DID IT. RAFAEL NADAL HAS BEATEN THE JINX. — Did Nico Rosberg Jinx (@DidRosbergJinx) January 30, 2022

However, he also recognized the fact that he ended this so called jinx of his, by jokingly posting a message on his twitter account.

Rosberg also admitted that he watched the full game between Nadal and Medvedev. “What. A. Legend,” Rosberg said on Twitter. “Super congrats to my fellow Sunreef Yachts ambassador (Nadal)! Watched every minute of it!

“My daughters thought I was crazy shouting at the TV! Well done also to Medvedev.”

Also read: Valtteri Bottas claims commitment of Lewis Hamilton towards F1 is unmatchable amidst retirement rumours