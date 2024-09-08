How US Open Gave Taylor Swift Global Platform To Become Future Singing Star

Global singing sensation Taylor Swift graced the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday to watch the US Open men’s singles final between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner. However, did you know that this was not the first time the singer has visited US Open?

It was back in 2002 when Taylor first visited the US Open, not as a spectator but as a performer. In fact, it was one of the earliest performances of her career and probably the first one of such a higher stature.

Just 13 years old at that time, Swift had performed ‘God Bless America’ in front of the entire Arthur Ashe crowd. Even at that young age, her singing and stance only screamed of confidence.

Life comes full circle for @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/FRYS0uuIRj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

However, at that time, she wasn’t a known figure. She was just an ordinary, young girl who successfully passed the qualifying rounds and beat her fellow singers to grab the opportunity to sing in front of thousands of people at the Grand Slam and millions of people watching on television live from across the globe.

But too many things have changed in 22 years as when she came to enjoy the final on Sunday, each member of the crowd recognized who she was. Her presence made such an impact that the cameraman was forced to focus on her every once while between the game.

Interestingly, in 2018, when Serena Williams lashed out at the umpire infamously for accusing her of cheating, Swift made a song ‘The Man’ which was based on that incident. Serena had lost to Naomi Osaka in the US Open final that year in a match which saw tempers flying high.

Swift boldly wrote the lyrics to showcase the hypocrisy involved in professionalism because if a male player did the same thing like Serena, he would have been let off the hook. However, Serena was slammed by most quarters for her behavior.

Dressed in a red and white checkered dress, Swift was accompanied by her boyfriend and NFL player Travis Kelce at the US Open 2024 final. Alongside then, they also had Patrick Mahomes, who is a teammate of Travis at the Kansas City Chiefs. The three seemed to enjoy the match as a few videos of them also emerged on social media.

In one such video, Swift was seen getting involved in a serious tennis discussion with Mahomes. Fans were extremely happy to see this view and hailed her as the ‘queen’ in comments.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the #USOpen What are they talking about? pic.twitter.com/3mFo0kPiVM — ESPN (@espn) September 8, 2024

The queen in the house #TaylorSwift ❤️ — Ashok_Writes (@Ashoks_Musings) September 8, 2024

Plotting their next super team—football, music, and tennis domination! — BetSwirl (@BetSwirl) September 8, 2024

Some fans also had an interesting take on Kelce’s outfit as he wore a white t-shirt with two red and green stripes and paired it with a Khakhi bucket hat.

I love travis’ outfit — Polina (@SweetyPolinaXO) September 8, 2024

Travis Looks like he’s dressed for an Oktoberfest event or a Ricola commercial. — Aaron (@AppalachiaAaron) September 8, 2024

It was good to see that among all the celebrities that graced the US Open this year, America’s leading singer could also surprise her fans with her presence.