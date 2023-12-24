“I Have Pain, in My Famous A*s”: When Rafael Nadal Cracked Up a Room After Losing in Australian Open Quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal lost to Fernando Gonzalez in the Australian Open 2007 quarter-finals. The Spaniard was knocked out in straight sets by the eventual runner-up, who would go on to lose against Roger Federer in the final. After his defeat, Nadal delivered a funny statement during his post-match interview.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal is known to deliver some gems at the post match interview. In the early years of his career, the Spaniard did not have a great command on English, which made him unintentionally funny. After losing to Gonzalez at the Australian Open in 2007, Nadal complained of pain in his lower back. While describing his injury, the Spaniard pointed towards his backside and said that ‘he has pain in his famous ass’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gigicat7_/status/1738613438455099495?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Nadal was struggling with a lower back injury during his match against Gonzalez at the Australian Open in 2007. The young Spaniard lost the match in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 to get knocked out at the quarterfinal stage. However, Nadal enjoyed a better head-to-head against Gonzalez as his career progressed. The Spaniard led the Chilean star 7-3 in their encounters.

Rafael Nadal’s 2007 season

Rafael Nadal had a mixed year in 2007. The Spaniard was knocked out at the quarter-final stage at the Australian Open. However, Nadal mounted a comeback in the year’s next Grand Slam, winning the French Open for the third year in a row to cement his place as a clay titan. Nadal defeated his rival Roger Federer for the second consecutive year at the Roland Garros.

After the French Open, Nadal and Federer featured in an exhibition match called ‘The Battle of Surfaces’. The duo played on the court which was half grass and half clay, and the Spaniard ended up winning the match. However, the Swiss maestro got his revenge as he defeated Nadal in the Wimbledon final, in a thrilling five setter.

A knee injury meant the Spaniard struggled to compete at his best during the end of the season. Nadal lost in the fourth round at the US Open and ended his season with a semi-final defeat to Roger Federer, at the ATP Finals.