Carlos Alcaraz Miami Open 2024 Draw: Spaniard Could Play Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner Again After Indian Wells

After a bump in the Australian Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz is back to winning ways. The 20-year-old Spaniard defeated Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 in the final to win the Indian Wells 2024. This way he successfully defended his title from last year. Alcaraz will be straightaway heading into the Miami Masters 2024, where he will be the topmost seed.

Advertisement

As Alcaraz looks to complete his Sunshine Double this year (win the Indian Wells and the Miami Masters), he will start his campaign in the second round. This is because the top-seeded players get a ‘Bye’ in the first round. Alcaraz will most likely start his tour against fellow Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

After a rough couple of competitions i.e. Rio Open, and the Argentina Open, Alcaraz looks set to dominate again. He will then meet Borna Coric of Croatia in the third round.

Advertisement

In the fourth round, Alcaraz is very likely to play Ben Shelton. If he wins, he will reach the quarter-final. There, it’s a bit tricky since he might face any one of Sebastian Korda, Adrian Mannarino, Hubert Hurkacz, or Grigor Dimitrov. All of these 4 players have shown promising signs in the recent past, but going by current form, chances are high that Alcaraz will face Dimitrov in the quarter-final.

In the semi-final, Alcaraz sets himself up for another clash with Alexander Zverev; a budding rivalry that’s only intensifying by the day. Although Zverev might have to face tough challenges from Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur, Jiri Lehcka, and Karen Khachanov for that spot.

Zverev will stand a strong chance of taking his revenge from the Indian Wells quarter-final, as Alcaraz did from his AO 2024 loss. It will be a match to watch. In the final, it will either be Jannik Sinner or Daniil Medvedev and based on the current form, Sinner is more likely to take the spot.

Sinner, who more or less won everything this year except the Indian Wells, will look forward to his revenge after losing to Alcaraz in the IW semi-final.

Carlos Alcaraz Miami Open 2024 potential draw and road to the final

First Round – Bye

Advertisement

Second Round – Roberto Carballes Baena

Third Round – Borna Coric

Fourth Round – Ben Shelton

Quarter-Final – Grigor Dimitrov

Semi-Final – Alexander Zverev

Final – Jannik Sinner

If Carlos Alcaraz wins this and completes his Sunshine Double, he will only be the eighth player to do so. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are the only two players to achieve this feat multiple times.