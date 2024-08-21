Is Jannik Sinner the Only Sportsperson Who Giacomo Naldi Got Into Trouble? Physio’s Past Gets Exposed

Jannik Sinner’s doping drama has taken a sharp turn, and it’s not looking good for his physio, Giacomo Naldi. Despite the Italian star being let off the hook after failing two doping tests, the spotlight has shifted to his physio, whose track record might not be as squeaky clean as the world number one’s team wants everyone to believe.

Naldi administered a massage cream to Sinner containing clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid. A trace amount of it seeped into the 23-year-old star’s system, leading to a positive test result. However, he dodged a suspension, which left fans and critics dissatisfied. They slammed the Italian star and his team for keeping Naldi on board despite his controversial past.

This isn’t the physio’s first brush with trouble. He’s been linked to similar violations, particularly with basketball teams in Italy, where his actions reportedly led to teams facing penalties.

So now comes out that Giacomo Naldi (Sinner’s physio) was already involved in similar incident before with another sports team with same exact banned substance. So how we can now believe the excuse they gave that they didn’t know? They clearly knew and had excuse ready in case… pic.twitter.com/Y4BVdIBCLy — cestlaviemacher | (@cestlaviemacher) August 20, 2024



The revelation has led to widespread criticism, with many questioning why Sinner hasn’t cut ties with Naldi yet. Social media has been ablaze, with fans expressing anger and disbelief over the world number one’s decision to retain the controversial physio, especially considering his history of slip-ups.

Naldi’s Hidden History and Sinner’s Silent Response

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Sinner and his team knew about the failed tests months before they were made public. This delay in coming clean has left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans, who feel betrayed by the lack of transparency.



To make matters worse, a photo of the physio with a taped finger from the Indian Wells Open has gone viral. It has become a hot topic on social media. The bandage, which many now associate with the infamous cream, is being scrutinized as fans dig deeper into his past misdeeds.

With Sinner currently battling a hip injury and the US Open fast approaching, the timing of this scandal couldn’t be worse. If he doesn’t resolve his physio situation soon, he might face more than just physical challenges on the court.

As for Naldi, it’s hard to see how he’ll come out of this with his reputation intact. The clock is ticking for both, and only time will tell how this saga will unfold.