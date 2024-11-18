Is Roger Federer Really Rafael Nadal’s Best Friend? Spaniard’s Latest Revelation Comes as Huge Surprise

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s 20-year rivalry translated into a beautiful bond off the court. However, there is a possibility that the latter might not fulfill his duty of being one of Rafa’s best friends. And the internet is ready to criticize him if this hypothetical situation does become true.

The Davis Cup Finals 2024 is Nadal’s final tournament before retiring from the ATP Tour. Hence, one would naturally assume that numerous other personalities from the tennis community will be present in Malaga this week as a sign of respect. But according to Nadal’s latest press conference statement, his biggest archnemesis might not be in the Martín Carpena Arena from 19-24 November.

“I didn’t talk to Roger. I think Roger has a busy schedule. This is going to be my last week on the professional tour, but I don’t think it’s going to be my last good-bye. So there’s going to be other chances to do something,” Nadal said.

Social media users are bashing the Swiss legend merely at the idea of him not being present for Rafa’s final tournament.

It could cast a negative light on Federer’s image if he decides not to be present in the coming week. Nadal, despite dealing with multiple injuries and being just weeks away from the birth of his child, made the effort to compete in the Laver Cup 2022 — Federer’s farewell tournament on the tour.

Nadal reveals not having an “ego” for a farewell tour

The tennis world has hyped the Davis Cup Finals 2024 enough to be regarded as one of the most-talked-about events of the year. Numerous ATP stars are set to represent their nation at the “World Cup of Tennis”. But no individual is receiving more limelight than soon-to-retire Rafael Nadal.

The event organizers have honored Rafa in numerous ways. A 2600-metre banner, dedicated solely to him, has been placed right outside the arena. The Mallorca native also received a special Davis Cup Commitment Award during an event scheduled ahead of the tournament’s commencement.

Despite all the buzz surrounding him, Rafa claims that he doesn’t have any “ego” for a special farewell tour.

“So at the end of the day, all relate to the question of myself is about, OK, I can hold for one more year, but why? To say goodbye in every single tournament, I don’t have that ego to need that,” Nadal said in a press conference.

The 38-year-old might not want all the attention drawn towards him. But he can surely expect the crowd to roar whenever Spain plays and to erupt with “Vamos Rafa” chants when he is on the court. Hopefully, Nadal can feed off this infectious energy and lead his nation to their seventh Davis Cup title.