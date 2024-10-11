“It’s Better if He is Not There”: When Rafael Nadal Left NYC Fans in Splits While Answering David Letterman’s Query on Roger Federer in 2011

Rafael Nadal, who will bid adieu to the tennis world after next month’s Davis Cup, spent most of his glorious years battling Roger Federer for supremacy on tennis courts. Although the two players have always spoken highly of each other, there was a time when Nadal joked that he wished Federer wasn’t on the opposite side.

During his appearance on the David Letterman Show in 2011, Nadal spoke about the relationship and rivalry he shared with the Swiss Maestro and its impact on his career.

Letterman questioned the Spaniard about whether the Federer-Nadal rivalry, similar to that of Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, helped him become a better player and pushed him to his limits.

Nadal began by explaining how each rivalry is different. Although he played a lot of matches against Federer during that period, Nadal felt that they shared a ‘good relationship’.

The basis of their relationship was the fact that they had a great understanding of the game. He added that without Federer’s presence, his tennis would ‘probably not’ be as good as it became.

“Federer and me, we are having a lot of matches last couple of years. It’s exciting, it’s emotional but at the same time, we have a very good relationship and it’s good because I think we understand tennis.”

When asked if his tennis would have been as good without Roger’s presence, Rafa replied, “Probably not. Well sometimes it’s better he’s not there (laughs).”

Rafa had a great time at the show, surprising everyone with his occasional jokes, as he rarely shows his humorous side. Known for his serious public image, Nadal’s funny side came as a big surprise to a lot of tennis fans.

Furthermore, his relationship with Federer has often caught the eyes of his supporters. Despite their intense rivalry on the court, Federer and Nadal have always shown mutual respect.

Federer-Nadal friendship

Nadal proved that their friendship was bigger than their rivalry when he broke down in tears upon seeing Federer saying goodbye to the sport at the 2022 Laver Cup. Likewise, Federer was one of the first people to react to Rafa’s retirement announcement.

“What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honor!” wrote the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

With the two of the ‘Big Three’ set to depart from the tennis world, it’s a difficult time for the fans. The sport will never be the same without them.