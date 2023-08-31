“I’ve Watched Novak Djokovic Play Against Roger and Rafa, it’s Just Peak Tennis”: Coco Gauff

After a comprehensive win in the 2023 US Open second round, Coco Gauff spoke highly of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. She reserved special praise for Djokovic, saying his matches against Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were ‘peak tennis’.

Gauff also addressed the thrilling rivalry developing between Djokovic and Alcaraz. She said that the level at which the pair play when facing each other will not be exceeded even three or four decades later.

Big 3 and Carlos Alcaraz are ‘peak tennis’ – Coco Gauff

In her post-match press conference, Gauff was asked what she thinks of the matches between Djokovic and Alcaraz. The World No.1 and No.2 have clashed four times in four exhilarating and memorable matches. Their most recent fixture, the Cincinnati Open final, was a four-hour epic for the ages.

Gauff said that the duo exceed the limits of tennis when they face off. She added that Djokovic’s matches against Federer and Nadal were similarly incredible. The American hailed the Serb and Alcaraz as ‘one in a generation’ talents on the opposite ends of the current spectrum.

“Oh, it’s incredible. The limits of the game, to be honest. They’re breaking the limits of tennis. I think it’s peak tennis, to be honest. Not just their matchups. I’ve watched Novak play against Roger, Rafa, those two, it’s just peak tennis. I don’t know. It’s crazy, it’s a one-in-a-generation type of thing, and Novak is a one-in-a-generation type of player, and so is Carlos, and they’re playing each other on two different spectrums. I don’t know. I can talk about this all day. It’s really cool.“

Gauff did not stop waxing lyrical about the Alcaraz – Djokovic rivalry. She commended the level they exhibit during their matches, saying it may not be bettered even after 30-40 years.

Gauff believes Alcaraz-Djokovic rivalry cannot be bettered for the next 40 years

Talking about the fixtures between Alcaraz and Djokovic breaking the barriers of tennis, Gauff also said that their matches will stand the test of time. Everyone thinks their generation has the best players. But the level right now is completely different from what it was 40 years ago, said the 19-year-old. She, however, believes that Alcaraz-Djokovic matches cannot be exceeded or bettered four decades from now.

“You know, as you watch the generations of tennis, everybody in their generation thinks…For me watching, I’m like, man, 30 years from now… you know how you watch tapes from 40 years ago, they’re not playing bad but the level is definitely different, and I’m watching the matches and I’m like, I don’t know how, like, 40 years from now how the level can be really so exceed this.”

Gauff constantly praised the top two of men’s tennis throughout her press conference. She professed her admiration for the duo, saying she is inspired by them to enjoy her tennis even when not playing her best. Up next in the 2023 US Open is a stern test for Gauff. She will face Elise Mertens in the third round.