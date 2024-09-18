Andy Roddick, James Blake Recall Sam Querrey Hilariously Singing Britney Spears’ Hit Song As Part of Their ‘Ragging’

Andy Roddick and James Blake were once the senior players on the USA Davis Cup team, and while they took their tennis seriously, they made sure to keep the atmosphere light and fun. Known for being quite the pranksters, they often found ways to liven things up — and their favorite target? None other than Sam Querrey.

Roddick and Blake revealed in a recent chat just how much they used Querrey to keep everyone entertained, and it turns out, Sam was more than willing to play along. In fact, Roddick called Querrey “arguably the most entertaining American player off the court of all time.”

Roddick shared that during one of their Davis Cup hotel stays, they set up a karaoke machine in the lobby so the whole place could hear them. That’s when Querrey took center stage.

“He sang Hit Me Baby One More Time by Britney Spears,” Blake chimed in with a laugh. “And you would expect anyone to be embarrassed, but Sam was really into it—dancing, going crazy. He finishes and then asks to do one more! And we’re like, man, we thought he’d be embarrassed.”

But clearly, embarrassment was the last thing on Querrey’s mind, and the team had a blast watching him go all-out with his performance.

The camaraderie between Roddick, Blake, and Querrey was infectious and helped make the intense competition of the Davis Cup feel like one big hangout. Roddick and Blake loved to make things fun, and Querrey was always game to be part of the antics, making him the ultimate team player off the court.

Roddick, Blake, Querrey: The driving force of American tennis

The USA Davis Cup team during that era was a force to be reckoned with. Roddick and Blake were the heavy hitters, with Querrey often stepping in to provide backup. They had some notable runs together, with Roddick leading the charge and Blake providing clutch performances.

Today, Andy and Sam have both become social media personalities in their own right, constantly entertaining fans with their antics off the court. Meanwhile, James has transitioned into a leadership role as the tournament director for the Miami Open, making his own mark in tennis management.

Though their playing days together are behind them, the trio’s fun-loving spirit during their Davis Cup run will always be remembered by those who witnessed it. And let’s face it, imagining Sam Querrey belting out Britney Spears will never get old.