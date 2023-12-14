Jannik Sinner Adds F1 To His Mind-Boggling List of Sponsors Including Rolex & Gucci

Jannik Sinner had a memorable 2023 season. The young Italian star came to the party at the business end of the tournament with brilliant performances at the Davis Cup and ATP Finals amongst other competitions. Such is his popularity in his own country as well as those in which tennis and motorsport are both passionately followed, that Formula 1 has announced him as one of their global brand ambassadors.

Sinner admitted that he is an avid fan of Formula 1 and enjoys watching it with his friends. The Italian further added that he loves to go karting with his friends and has a deep love for the sport. Sinner feels there’s a lot of similar energy between tennis and Formula 1.

“One of the main reasons why I love F1, whether that’s watching, karting with my friends, or racing in a simulator, is because I feel there’s a lot of synergies between tennis and racing. I feel that in both sports it’s all about the 1% and it’s the small details that make a huge difference.”

The Formula 1 deal just confirms Sinner’s rapid rise to fame when it comes to marketers willing him to sign him up. Recently, the World No.4 was given a special round of applause when he was attending a Serie A match in his home country. Sinner already has long-term partnerships with some of the biggest brands in the world and is expected to widen his sponsors portfolio in 2024.

Jannik Sinner gains $16 million per year from Nike

Jannik Sinner has been with Nike since 2019. Sinner signed a 10-year worth $158 million deal with the sports retail giant. Despite the Italian having just 3-4 years of experience as a pro player on the ATP Tour, he already has his own Nike logo and is talks to have his own merchandise range soon.

When Jannik Sinner emulated idol Roger Federer with Rolex

Jannik Sinner signed a contract to be the global brand ambassador for Swiss luxury watchmaker, Rolex in early 2020. It is likely that Sinner will carry forward the tradition of endorsing Rolex as one of the biggest names in world sport after Roger Federer did so from the early 2000s. Sinner’s fellow tennis players, Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune are a part of the Rolex ‘family’ as well.

Sinner continues to use Head equipment

Earlier, Head used to provide the entire tennis gear for Jannik Sinner. However, since his association with Nike was confirmed, Head now provides just the racquets and tennis essentials.

Jannik Sinner a natural fit for Gucci

Italian fashion powerhouse Gucci announced a partnership with an upcoming sports star from their own country in 2022. Gucci announced its delight to team up with Sinner, recognising his potential back then itself. Sinner was spotted carrying a Gucci bag twice on court in 2023, one of them being at the US Open, which gave the brand some good publicity in New York City.

Another Italian sponsor, Alfa Romeo backs Sinner

Italian car manufacturer, Alfa Romeo joined hands with Sinner in 2020. The Italian car company sponsoring a fellow Italian sportsperson did not come as a surprise. In fact, after the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, Sinner was seen driving an Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q4 Veloce, which reportedly costs anywhere between $57000-$76000.