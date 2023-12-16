“She Likes To Dictate the Game”: Former French Open Champion Reveals Blueprint To Beating Iga Swiatek

Jul 11, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Iga Swiatek (POL) tosses the ball to serve during her match against Elina Svitolina (UKR) on day nine of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Despite largely dominating the WTA Tour otherwise, Iga Swiatek cannot get one over Jelena Ostapenko. In an interview with a Latvian media publication back home, the latter revealed how she has curated a perfect record against the Polish star.

Even as Swiatek swept aside the rest of the field to win the WTA Finals and finish as the Year-End No.1, 2023 marked yet another year of her losing to Ostapenko. That took their head-to-head to 4-0 in the 2017 French Open champion’s favour. Ostapenko and Swiatek squared off in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. Despite winning the first set, the Pole succumbed to her nemesis in three sets to lose 3-6,6-3, 6-1.

In an interview (via Tennis365), Ostapenko said their lop-sided head-to-head acts as a mental block for Swiatek, making it tougher for the World No.1 to win their matches. She said Swiatek plays aggressively, looking to control the game. Hence, the World No.13 responds with also playing in a similarly aggressive manner.

“I think it’s quite difficult for her mentally to play against me because I won many times. She doesn’t like my style of tennis either. She likes to dictate the game more and she also tries to play aggressively. It is difficult for her in games against me – I try to play more aggressively.”

Ostapenko recollected their US Open fixture. She said she kept her aggressive game up even after losing the first set, allowing her to win.

“At the US Open, I played against her, I lost the first set, but I continued to play my game anyway. I played aggressively and I think that’s how I won.”

The win in New York City was Ostapenko’s fourth in four separate years over Swiatek. It started at the 2019 Birmingham Classic when the Polish star was only 18 and had not even broken into the top 50. The Latvian then defeated her in the 2021 Indian Wells and the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Ostapenko also inflicted a breadstick in their Dubai clash. She continued the one-sided rivalry at the 2023 US Open, again subjecting her opponent to a breadstick in the decider. Ironically, Swiatek leads world tennis, male and female, in breadsticks and bagels inflicted in 2023.

Jelena Ostapenko reveals tactics that worked with Iga Swiatek, do not with Coco Gauff

In the same interview, Jelena Ostapenko said the all-out aggressive game that gets the best of Iga Swiatek does not work against every player. She cited Coco Gauff as an example. The teenager thrashed Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the US Open. She went on to win the title, her first Grand Slam.

Ostapenko praised Gauff and said her playing style is very distinct from that of Swiatek. She said the American plays from the left and unlike the World No.1, goes defensive when the tie hangs in balance. Hence, this makes her a tougher opponent for an aggressive game.

“She is a good player, still young. She plays much differently than Swiatek. She has a good serve and plays well from the left, but when the score is equal, she goes more to the defence. Therefore, maybe against her, it is a bit more difficult.”

Ostapenko said Gauff is very quick and gets to ball other WTA players often would not.

“She runs very, very fast. Balls that many girls might not hit, she will hit, and sometimes they are very uncomfortable.”

The quarterfinal finish at the 2023 US Open, after beating Swiatek, is Ostapenko’s best result at Flushing Meadows. She will be seen in action next at the Brisbane International 2024 most probably.