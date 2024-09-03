Katie Ledecky Attends Emma Navarro-Paula Badosa US Open Clash Amidst Promoting New Memoir in NYC

Emma Navarro and Paul Badosa took on each other in an entertaining quarter-final match at the US Open on Tuesday. Apart from fans around the globe having been glued to their televisions, several enthusiasts also made it to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the scorching afternoon heat. Katie Ledecky, an American swimming legend, was amongst the multiple spectators present in the stands.

While Navarro was dominating the first set, the fans present at Flushing Meadows seemed to be more excited when Ledecky was shown on the screens in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The Olympic legend hasn’t specifically made her way to New York to catch the ongoing Grand Slam. She’s had a few media interviews scheduled in NYC to promote her memoir titled Just Add Water. The 27-year-old decided to watch Navarro, whom she became good friends with during the 2024 Paris Games, play her quarter-final contest against Badosa.

Ledecky seemed to be enjoying a short break from her hectic schedule to promote the memoir. However, as she was present for the tennis match, it indirectly raised interest as to what is she doing in the Big Apple.

But Ledecky is not the only celebrity to make it to the US Open while balancing their commercial interests. Roger Federer, in a recent interview with Today, said that he was set to watch the Grigor Dimitrov-Frances Tiafoe quarter-final match on Tuesday evening while promoting his new visual biography titled Federer.

US Open most favored by celebrities to be noticed

Apart from Ledecky and Federer, Serena Williams too made it to Flushing Meadows to not only enjoy tennis action but also promote Honey Deuce, the US Open sponsors as well as her ESPN docuseries. Serena also recently helped artist and good friend, Alicia Keys to spread the word about her latest Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen.

Jason Sudeikis made his way to the US Open 2024 merely a few days after the fourth season of “Ted Lasso” was confirmed. Iga Swiatek’s interview, giving a shoutout to Sudeikis, has also benefitted the show set to release on Apple TV+.

Iga Swiatek on Jason Sudeikis watching her match tonight at the US Open “I hear you’re a fairly big Ted Lasso fan. Jason Sudeikis is here tonight. Are there any favorite parts about Ted Lasso that you take onto the court?” Iga: “Just the positivity. It’s a totally different… pic.twitter.com/EVuEygJ1T3 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 3, 2024

It shows how much the US Open manages to grab eyeballs not just in the United States, but many countries in the world.