mobile app bar

Jannik Sinner Goes Viral After Hilariously Failing to Explain How He Played the ‘Between the Legs’ Trick Shot

Advait Jajodia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jannik Sinner Goes Viral After Hilariously Failing to Explain How He Played the ‘Between the Legs’ Trick Shot

Image Credits: Susan Mullane/USA Today Sports

Despite being the best player in the world, Jannik Sinner often gets criticized for being a “boring” player by some tennis fans due to his simple and methodical style of play. However, the Italian silenced such detractors during his fourth-round clash at Wimbledon 2024 against Ben Shelton, hitting an amusing trick-shot winner.

During the 10th game of the final set, Shelton hit a deep forehand on the World No.1’s serve. Everyone, seemingly Shelton as well, believed that the point was over. However, Sinner produced one of the shots of the tournament, i.e. a between-the-legs winner.

In the post-match interview, the 22-year-old was asked to comment about the unreal point. While the commentators dubbed the shot as “wizardry”, Sinner couldn’t find the words for the same.

“That was just luck, nothing to talk… I don’t know what to say,” Sinner hilariously said.

Not just on that specific point, but the San Candido native was exemplary throughout the 130-minute contest. By clinching a dominant 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 straight sets victory, Sinner made his way to yet another quarter-final at SW19.

Sinner Set to Play Medvedev in Wimbledon 2024 Quarterfinals

With his win over Shelton, Sinner also became the first Italian man in the history of professional men’s tennis to make it to Wimbledon quarterfinals thrice.

While Sinner will be proud of his performance from the 1st week of the major tournament, he won’t be satisfied just yet. The youngster will aim to reach the same stage of the competition as 2023, when he made it to the semifinals, but lost to Novak Djokovic.

However, Sinner is expected to not have it easy against a man who also made it to the semifinals last year, Daniil Medvedev. Their head-to-head record is in Medvedev’s favor 6-5.

But, Sinner won’t be too bothered by that since he has emerged victorious in all of their last five meetings. However, considering the fact that both players enter the quarterfinals having dropped 2 sets in their first four matches, we should be treated to an action-packed thriller in what will be a rematch of the Australian Open 2024 final.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Advait Jajodia, a seasoned NBA journalist, has had a passion for the game for over a decade. His journey from admiring Kobe Bryant's precision to being in awe of Stephen Curry's long-range mastery instilled a profound understanding of basketball. With a background as a two-time National-level player, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 21-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 3,700+ articles.

Read more from Advait Jajodia

Share this article

Don’t miss these