Jannik Sinner One Step Away From All-Time Tennis Record Co-Owned by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Jannik Sinner could create history if he wins his 2024 Australian Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic on Friday. He will join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as only the third player in history to secure a huge, historic triple over the Serb.

Djokovic’s Big 3 counterparts are the only players yet to bag at least one win over him in Grand Slam, ATP Finals, and Davis Cup matches. No other athlete apart from the iconic duo has defeated the World No.1 in all three competitions. Sinner, however, could join this exclusive club if he comes out on top in their semi-final in Melbourne. What’s more, if he does so, he would have achieved this record triple not only at a younger age than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but also just in three months, one of which was in the off-season.

After losing the first three matches of his career against Djokovic, Sinner bagged his first win in the round-robin stage of the 2023 ATP Finals. They played an intense three-setter, with two tiebreaks, that the Italian ultimately won 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2). However, Sinner failed to repeat this result in the final, losing the championship match.

He bounced back to avenge his defeat when Italy faced Serbia in the 2023 Davis Cup Finals semi-final, just a week after the ATP Finals. Sinner defeated Djokovic in their singles clash to keep the tie alive for his country. He returned with Lorenzo Sonego to clinch the doubles tie against Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic. Italy went on to win the 2023 Davis Cup.

Following a brilliant 2024 Australian Open run, Jannik Sinner now has the opportunity to complete a treble of iconic victories over Djokovic. The 10-time champion, however, is in no mood to slow down in his pursuit of a record-extending 11th title and should never be counted out in high-stakes matches.

How Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer completed the triple which Jannik Sinner is one win away from

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic forged a rivalry that would perhaps never be recreated in tennis, perhaps even in any other sport. They notched up incredible numbers between them and produced thrilling encounters virtually every time they faced off. At their peaks, only they could frequently challenge and defeat each other. Hence why, in a career of over two decades, only Nadal and Federer have beaten Djokovic in the Davis Cup, the ATP Finals, and a Grand Slam.

Compared to Nadal and Federer, Djokovic is a late bloomer. He established himself as a top player only around 2011, when had the duo already collected 25 Majors between them.

Nadal, who surprisingly has never won the ATP Finals, beat Djokovic in the 2007 and 2010 round-robin stages. The Spaniard has a stunning 29-1 record in Davis Cup singles and one of those wins came against the Serb in 2009. He leads their Grand Slam head-to-head 11-7.

Federer, meanwhile, won thrice against Djokovic in the season-ending championships. He defeated the latter in the group stage in 2015 and 2019, and the semi-finals in 2010. He earned a solitary win over the current World No.1 in Davis Cup, also beating him in 2009. The Swiss legend may trail Djokovic 6-11 in Grand Slams on head-to-head, but it makes him one of the only two to complete this triple over the 24-time titlist. Now, years later, Jannik Sinner is knocking on the door, attempting to become the third.