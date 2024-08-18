Jannik Sinner Pays Homage to Rafael Nadal at Cincinnati Open 2024 With Incredible Point

Jannik Sinner survived a quarterfinal scare at the Cincinnati Open. After losing the first set against an in-form Andrey Rublev, the world number 1 rallied to win the next two and book his berth in the semifinal. Of all of the points he won during his impressive comeback, one rally became a talking point among tennis enthusiasts as it reminded them of Rafael Nadal.

During the ninth game of the second set, Sinner and Rublev played out the longest rally of the match. The two traded powerful forehand and accurate backhand shots throughout before the Italian star hit the floor. Despite stumbling, Sinner got up in time to keep the rally alive and merely a few shots later produced an impeccable winner.

Jannik Sinner FALLS ON THE FLOOR and wins the point against Andrey Rublev. Exhausting rally. He literally rolls over on the floor and somehow pulls it off. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/2RZALSpyVg — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 17, 2024

What made his recovery even more impressive is the fact that Sinner has not fully recovered from the hip injury he sustained during the Canadian Open.

Social media users couldn’t stop raving about the Italian for his never-say-die attitude, reacting to the clip of the rally.

This guy man too good ‍‍ — Maverick (@_PerrySam) August 17, 2024

wow never giving up! — The GOAT (@TheG0ATPlays) August 17, 2024

great play! — The GOAT (@TheG0ATPlays) August 17, 2024

The reigning Australian Open champion’s stunning effort was reminiscent of a rally that Nadal was a part of not too long ago. During his opening-round battle against Zizou Bergs at the 2024 Italian Open, the 14-time French Open champion stumbled during the first service game of the deciding set.

However, he recovered in no time and continued with the rally. Putting his experience on display, the King of Clay managed to dictate the rally and ended up winning the point courtesy of a smooth drop shot.

He went on to win the clash 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Sinner showcased that he too was capable of pulling off miracles and winning points despite suffering a setback. The world number 1 is looking to win his fifth title of the year in Cincinnati and his second Masters 1000 title in the US in 2024 after the Miami Open.

If he can continue pulling off ridiculous winners like the one against Rublev, it’d be hard to stop him from winning the event.