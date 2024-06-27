Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas To Stay Away From Their Partners After Wimbledon 2024 And Here’s Why

Jan 22, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece shakes hands with Jannik Sinner of Italy after beating him on day seven of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner was in the news a few weeks ago, after he confirmed his relationship with fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. The Italian, who recently became the World’s No.1 men’s tennis player, is now focused on completing a rare double of winning Wimbledon and the Olympics gold medal in the same year. However, Kalinskaya does not have this short-term goal to achieve.

Just like Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas too will be entirely focused on Wimbledon 2024 and the Olympic Games in the next few weeks. However, his long-time girlfriend Paula Badosa will be playing in Washington at the same time.

Anna Kalinskaya and Paula Badosa will be skipping the Olympics 2024 and instead, have confirmed their names for the Mubadala Citi Open in Washington D.C. While the Olympics is an event that takes place once every 4 years, that has not been to convince the two ladies to play in Paris.

Kalinskaya and Badosa might not really fancy their chances on the clay at Roland Garros to win a medal for their country. Secondly, it is likely that both of them belong to those category of players who do not value the Olympics as compared to the regular tennis season. If they participate at the Olympics, they lose on winning a good amount of prize money. Besides, participating back-to-back at Wimbledon, the Olympics and the American swing, would be hectic for both.

As a result, they are aiming to focus on the American swing after Wimbledon 2024, with the big target in mind being the US Open at Flushing Meadows in late August. However, Badosa and Kalinskaya aren’t the only players who are skipping the Olympics to play in the United States around the same time.

Here is the list of players who will be playing at the Citi Open:

Confirmed for Washington:

Madison Keys

Frances Tiafoe

Ons Jabeur

Grigor Dimitrov

Emma Raducanu

Paula Badosa

Anna Kalinskaya It’s the week of the Olympics, but will still have a pretty good field. — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates24) June 26, 2024

This means that Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas will have to deal with the absence of their respective partners for nearly 2 weeks as after the United Kingdom, they would be reunited in the United States for the American swing after the Washington D.C Open.

How Long Have Jannik Sinner-Anna Kalinskaya and Stefanos Tsitsipas-Paula Badosa Been Together?

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have had an interesting relationship. They started dating in May last year, and have been together since. However, exactly a year into their relationship, Badosa and Tsitsipas split up. The couple made it known on Instagram.

Three weeks later, they were back together. Even though the break-up was amicable, it turns out they didn’t want to be apart.

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, has only been dating Anna Kalinskaya for a few months. Kalinskaya previously dated Nick Kyrgios, whereas Sinner was going out with model Maria Braccini. As they are a new couple, it will be interesting for Sinner and Kalinskaya to stay apart, as they decide to play in different tournaments.

As for Badosa and Tsitsipas, since they have been together for a long time, they might work it out.