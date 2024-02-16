Elena Rybakina vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Prediction and Live Streaming: Rybakina Faces Stern Test

Oct 31, 2023; Cancun, Mexico; Elena Rybakina (KAZ) reacts to a point during her match against Maria Sakkari (GRE) on day three of the GNP Saguaros WTA Finals Cancun. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports and Aug 29, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reacts after winning a point against Fiona Crawley of the Unites States (not pictured) on day two of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Elena Rybakina is set to face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open 2024. The Kazakh star is in incredible form in 2024 and will start the match as the favorite to win. However, her Russian counterpart has caused some upsets throughout the tournament on her way to the final.

Advertisement

Elena Rybakina has been in stunning form since the last couple of years. The Russian-origin Kazakhstan star won the Wimbledon title in 2022 to stun the tennis world. The 24-year-old is now ranked World No.4 in women’s singles and started off the 2024 season with a bang.

Elena Rybakina won the Brisbane International 2024 title, defeating eventual Australian Open champion in the final, i.e. Aryna Sabalenka. The Kazakhstani star even served Sabalenka a bagel in the first set of the final, winning the match 6-0, 6-3. However, Rybakina could not transfer her Brisbane form to Melbourne and lost in the second round of the Australian Open. Since then, the 24-year-old managed to win the title in Abu Dhabi and has now reached the semifinals in Qatar.

Advertisement

The main strength in Rybakina’s game is her formidable forehand. The 24-year-old is consistent with her powerful forehands and the opponents struggle to return it. However, there are chances of unforced errors with his playing style, but when Rybakina is on top of her game, she usually gets the job done. Another big asset for Rybakina is her height.

The Kazakh star stands tall at 6’1 and usually delivers powerful strokes from the baseline. The 24-year-old has long strides that help her in reaching the ball and staying in the points.

Elena Rybakina vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Elena Rybakina will start as a heavy favorite against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The 24-year-old is on top of her game and would fancy her chances against the Russian. With her powerful all round game, Rybakina should be successful to win the match and set up a potential final clash against Iga Swiatek. The SportsRush predicts Elena Rybakina to win in three sets.

The semi-final between Elena Rybakina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will be played at 4.00 pm local time (8.00 am ET). The weather is expected to be sunny with temperature round 25 degrees Celsius. Also, the match will be streamed live on Challenger TV. However, the viewers in United States can watch the match live on Tennis Channel.