Joao Fonseca Reveals Why He Snubbed Roger Federer Twice Before Endorsing On Running

Roger Federer is perhaps the biggest name in the tennis world. In addition to his achievements on the tennis court, the retired legend has also made a name for himself through several successful ventures off the court. Many players would love to collaborate with Federer on these ventures. Joao Fonseca got the opportunity, but as surprising as it may sound, he declined two different offers.

Fonseca is already associated with the tennis legend due to his partnership with On. However, the Brazilian sensation did have two opportunities to further improve his relationship with Federer. But the 18-year-old politely turned down these offers.

Despite being ranked as low as #157, the teenager got the chance to participate in the Laver Cup 2024. Due to constant withdrawals from Team World, the Rio de Janeiro native was invited to be an alternate and hitting partner for John McEnroe’s team.

Several players on tour would jump on the same opportunity. Even if they don’t get to play in the team event, simply being present among the top players is a chance that many would not turn down.

However, Fonseca and his team did not see it from this perspective. Instead, they couldn’t find space to squeeze the event into his hectic schedule and had to say no to participating in Federer’s tournament since the offer arrived late, according to CLAY.

The 2006-born prodigy is showing potential to be the next big thing in the tennis world. Hence, numerous management agencies are hoping to woo Fonseca to join them. Among many others, Federer’s Team8 is also in the reckoning, wanting to represent the South American talent. But not wanting to sign with any agency yet, Federer received another “no.”

“For now I won’t have an agent, I won’t sign with an agency yet. My agents are my parents. For now we are living the present calmly, thinking very well, because it’s a career-long thing. These are important decisions and for now we are waiting to find the right path and get it right,” Fonseca said.

While the 6ft 1″ player isn’t willing to commit to any agency just yet, Federer will be pleased to learn that the idea of being represented by Team8 seems “crazy” to Fonesca.

“It would be crazy, but we are waiting for now,” Fonesca admitted.

Fonseca deserves all the attention he gets from these organizations. He began the year as the 730th-ranked player and is set to break into the top-150 list a mere ten months later. Fonesca made waves by clinching a title on the Challenger circuit and securing a win in his nation’s Davis Cup tie earlier this month.

If the Brazilian continues on his current course, he will soon break into the top 100, allowing him to face the best players more frequently at major tournaments.