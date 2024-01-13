Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric Prediction, Head-to-Head & Schedule: American Set to Battle Hard for Survival Against Giant Slayer in 2024 Australian Open First Round

Frances Tiafoe will take on Borna Coric in what is expected to be a tight 2024 Australian Open first-round clash. The latter, who carries a giant-killing reputation, could prove to be a tough nut to crack for the American.

Advertisement

Tiafoe had a mixed 2023 season, in which he won two ATP 250 titles but largely underperformed in bigger tournaments. A quarter-final finish at the US Open salvaged the season for him as he finished as World No.16. His 2024 season got off to a poor start as he lost his second round match in the Hong Kong Open.

Meanwhile, Coric also had a moderately successful season despite no titles. A semi-final run at the Madrid Masters proved to be his best result in 2023, as his season ended prematurely after the US Open. He began his 2024 season representing Croatia in the United Cup, winning and losing one match each.

Advertisement

Coric’s low ranking or comparative lack of match time should not fool viewers. He has collected wins over the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Stefanos Tsitsipas while being a significant underdog. Tiafoe, on the other hand, has an unenviable knack for faltering in the early rounds of elite tournaments. However, he has a much better hard court record and is coming off a US Open quarter-final appeaeance.

#17 seed Tiafoe could struggle against the unseeded Coric, who seems to flourish when challenged by higher-ranked players. The duo have similar gameplay and attributes, playing off the baseline. However, the Croat has played only two matches since the US Open, which is simply not enough practice before facing a recent top-10 player. Additionally, the surface favours the World No.17. Coric, though, is no pushover so expect him to put up a stern fight.

We at The Sportrush predict a win for Frances Tiafoe in 4 sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Borna Coric head-to-head and 2024 Australian Open match details

The Frances Tiafoe vs. Borna Coric clash could turn out to be the most entertaining match of the Round of 128 at the 2024 Australian Open. The two are almost equally matched and are coming off a similar streak of form, or lack thereof.

Coric leads the head-to-head 1-0, albeit the solitary win came over five years ago in the 2018 Davis Cup. Croatia met the United States in the World Group semi-finals where Tiafoe and Coric faced off in the fifth and deciding fixture. Both teams won two matches each. The pair played out a thrilling five-setter, with tiebreaks and breadsticks. Coric prevailed to see Croatia through to the final as they ultimately lifted the trophy.

Advertisement

The tie is long in the history books and will have little bearing on the upcoming clash in Melbourne. Tiafoe has since achieved a career-high World No.10 rank last year, while Coric has struggled with injuries. They will face off on January 14, 2024, not before 8:15 p.m. local time (4:15 a.m. ET). Conditions are expected to be humid and cloudy but temperatures will be pleasant, hovering around 21 Celsius.