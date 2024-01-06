Jordan Thompson Ranking: All You Need to Know About Latest Australian Tennis Sensation

Jordan Thompson of Australia pumps his fist after scoring a point over Marc-Andrea H sler in the qualifying round during the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason Sunday, August 13, 2023. Thompson won 6-3, 6-4. Image Credits: © Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jordan Thompson registered one of the biggest wins of his career as the Aussie defeated Rafael Nadal in Brisbane. Thompson has risen to worldwide fame after an incredible display against the 22-time Grand Slam champion. The 29-year-old saved three match points on his way to victory.

Jordan Thompson has been under the shadow of the likes of Nick Kyrgios for a long time. Kyrgios has being the flagbeare of Australian men’s tennis with his flamboyant attitude and success. Now, with the former Wimbledon finalist out with an injury, Thompson has taken his chance to impress.

The victory against Rafael Nadal in Brisbane was the Aussie’s first against the Spaniard. The 29 year-old did it the hard way, saving match points, before getting the all important win. The crowd in Brisbane pushed for their home player and the Aussie star did not disappoint. Thompson is aiming to win the first ATP singles title of his career. The Australian star will have high hopes as he had made it to the semifinals of the Brisbane International Tennis tournament. The Jordan Thompson ranking at the moment in the world in ATP men’s singles tournaments is 43.

Now, with a semi-final spot secured, Thompson is sure to add more prize money to his kitty. According to the Tennis Times, Jordan Thompson has an estimated net worth of $5 million. The Aussie star has made $5,108,454 from prize money throughout his career. The 29-year-old has won two doubles titles on the ATP Tour.

In 2023, Thompson got some attention from the tennis world after his win against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek superstar had no answers towards Thompson’s game and lost the match in a thrilling three-setter. The upcoming Australian star won two tie-breaks to win the match, 7–6, 4–6, 7–6 at Indian Wells. And now beating Rafael Nadal will surely give the World No.43 some much-needed confidence to have the best tennis season of his life in 2024.

Jordan Thompson aiming for glory at the Brisbane International Tennis tournament

Jordan Thompson is set to face Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals in Brisbane. The Australian star is sure to get the support of his home crowd as he aims to win his first singles title on the ATour. Thompson displayed incredible resilience against Rafael Nadal as he came back from the jaws of defeat. However, Dimitrov will pose a different threat.

Grigor Dimitrov had a great end to 2023 with positive results. The Bulgarian has started the 2024 season in similar fashion with clinical displays enroute to the semifinals. The duo are level at 1-1 in their head-to-head. Thompson won their first meeting in straight sets at the Miami Masters in 2019. While, Dimitrov got his revenge with a win at Indian Wells in 2022. The winner of the semi-final will face Holger Rune in the final of the tournament.