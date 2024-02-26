Jordan Thompson Net Worth, Prize Money, Sponsors, Rankings, Residence: All You Need to Know About Los Cabos Open 2024 Singles and Doubles Winner

Jan 17, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Jordan Thompson of Australia plays a shot against Stefanos Tsitsipas (not pictured) of Greece in Round 2 of the Men’s Singles on Day 4 of the Australian Open tennis at Margaret Court Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Australia’s upcoming tennis star, Jordan Thompson has earned around $5.3 million in prize money from his tennis career. This is more so after he won the Los Cabos Open 2024 recently. Here’s more on the Jordan Thompson net worth:

Jordan Thompson net worth and other details

Net Worth $6 million (Estimated value) DOB 20-Apr-94 Age 29 Nationality Australian Marital Status Unmarried Occupation Tennis Professional Prize Money $5,295,010 Sponsors New Balance, Babolat, Go Markets

Jordan Thompson just added a whole lot of money to his existing $6 million net worth (on estimate as per multiple reports), since he won the Los Cabos Open in both the singles and doubles competitions. He won $139,660 USD in the singles competition and for the doubles win, he and his Australian compatriot, Max Purcell got $48,360. This adds another $1.5 million USD and more to Thompson’s prize money earnings.

The Jordan Thompson net worth also gets massive boost from his deals with multiple brands. New Balance, a brand that is also closely attached to Coco Gauff, has paid huge dividends to Thompson over the years. His earnings from Babolat, a French sports equipment company, and Go Markets, a financial institution in Australia, also go a long way toward him being a millionaire. Thompson uses Babolat Pure Drive rackets and wears a Go Market logo on his sleeve.

Jordan Thompson also has a rare collection and lives in Sydney, Australia. At the moment, Jordan Thompson ranks 42nd in the ATP calendar. Thompson’s win in the Los Cabos Open 2024 became the first ever ATP title win in his career. At his home tournament, the Brisbane International 2024, Thompson reached the semifinals after beating Rafael Nadal and getting a walkover against Ugo Humbert. He reached the quarter-final of the Dallas Open 2024 and won the doubles title with Max Purcell in the same Texas-based ATP Tour.

Thompson’s quarter-final run continued at the Delray Beach Open 2024 too. Safe to say, Thompson netted the most money in prizes in this year of his decade-long tennis career.