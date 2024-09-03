Emma Navarro Wins 6 Consecutive Games in 15 Minutes of Mayhem to Reach First-Ever US Open Semi-final

Emma Navarro put up a flawless display to clinch the opening set of the US Open 2024 quarter-final clash against Paula Badosa. But Badosa surprised the American youngster and the Arthur Ashe crowd by clinching a 5-1 lead at one point in the second set. Little could one have predicted what was to come in the next 15 minutes as Navarro won the following 6 games back-to-back to walk home as a US Open semifinalist for the first time in her career.

It was a breakout moment for the 13th seed, one which could define her career going ahead as she will always be remembered for the way she turned around the second set. Navarro was able to finish off points more aggressively with a better winning percentage on her serves and looking to go for winners instead of engaging in rallies, which gave Badosa the edge prior to that.

Emma Navarro’s moment in the sun! ☀️ She comes from 5-1 down in the second set to defeat Badosa and reach her maiden Grand Slam semifinal! pic.twitter.com/YWfnW0ya2E — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2024

When asked about her comeback in a post-match interview, Navarro was cheeky in her response.

“After I got it back to 5-2 I had a little bit of an inkling it might be two sets…. I always say I can’t see the future. But today maybe I could a little bit.”

Emma Navarro after beating Paula Badosa at the US Open “Born in New York. Now onto your first slam semifinal.” Emma: “After I got it back to 5-2 I had a little bit of an inkling it might be two sets. Crazy to be moving onto the semifinals. US Open baby!” “You went to 5-2… pic.twitter.com/w3toXXPxtM — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 3, 2024

With that dominant display against Badosa, Navarro will be gearing up to play either the reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka or Olympics 2024 gold medalist Qinwen Zheng. Additionally, with the support she’s receiving at the Flushing Meadows, Navarro will also have the belief of orchestrating yet another famous victory.