“Let the ATP Ship Sink”: Nick Kyrgios Admits He Won’t Think Twice if Saudi Arabia Ventured Into Tennis After the Success of LIV Golf

Although Nick Kyrgios has been absent from on-court action, the Australian has very much been in the public eye due to his off-court comments. Kyrgios, who is never shy to give his opinion, recently talked about the Saudi Arabian takeover in tennis in an interview with The Athletic. The Australian perhaps meant that he would be happy to even be considered a rebel if the Saudis do offer him to breakaway from the ATP Tour.

Saudi Arabia have been spreading their wings rather ambitiously in sports in recent years. After successfully hosting events in Formula 1 and WWE for example while also buying many events and teams, the Middle Eastern giants are targeting bringing more tennis into their country. Recently, the NextGen Finals were held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. There have been reports that Saudi Arabia is planning to buy out the Miami and Madrid Masters 1000 tournaments from the ATP and add a Masters like event hosted in the country in the tennis calendar from 2025.

Later in December 2023 itself, there is a exhibition match scheduled to take place between the world’s top 2 men’s tennis players, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh. The looming Saudi Arabian takeover in tennis has divided opinions like none other and Kyrgios has given his thoughts on the whole issue. The Australian has admitted he would be happy to join in the Saudi Arabian plans, if they make him an offer. Kyrgios feels the ATP in a sinking ship and he wouldn’t think twice before switching.

“I would have been the first one to jump off. I would have gone. I would have just let the ATP ship sink.”

Although Saudi Arabia is still far away from achieving their ultimate goal, their intentions are loud and clear of getting there and not stopping along the way. Many believe that the takeover will be inevitable as Kyrgios’ beliefs about the ATP are shared by many. For years, tennis has not been that financially lucrative for players, especially those who are struggling to get into the top 100 of the rankings.

Nick Kyrgios ‘still fine’ with an injury ridden 2023

Nick Kyrgios did not have a memorable 2023 season as far as professional tennis is concerned. The Australian played just one professional match in the year as he suffered from serious injuries. Now, the Aussie is still on a comeback trail but has withdrawn from the Australian Open 2024. But Kyrgios is not demoralised as he got a good break from the game and time to recover, to perhaps extend his career more.

“I played a full year last year, no injuries; had great results, had a great year. I barely played this year, two surgeries, and now still, I would probably say they’re both equally as fine, which is crazy. Most tennis players would be like, ‘This was just depressing’. This year, it’s been equally as enjoyable as last year.”

The Australian star enjoyed his career-best campaign in 2022, reaching the Wimbledon finals for the first time. Kyrgios also made the quarterfinals of the US Open, Indian Wells and the Canadian Open. The Aussie star ended a brilliant year by winning the Washington title and ended the year with an excellent win-loss record of 37-10.