Coco Gauff Miami Open 2024 Draw: Iga Swiatek Could Prevent American No.1 From Making First Finals Trip in Home City

It’s been six years since an American player won the Miami Open. And Coco Gauff has a strong chance to end this drought by emerging victorious at the Miami Open 2024 that kickstarts today.

Coco Gauff, being the 3rd seed of the WTA 1000 Tournament, is placed in the top half of the draw in her hometown. With the virtue of being a highly-ranked player, Gauff has also received a first-round bye.

After expecting to meet American compatriot Ashlyn Krueger in the second round, the 20-year-old will face the in-form Marta Kostyuk in the third round. However, despite Kostyuk’s run to the semifinals at the Indian Wells 2024, the Florida native is projected to clinch a victory.

If all goes well in the other matches, Coco Gauff will face Elina Svitolina in the fourth round. The draw will become much more interesting when Gauff goes up against a top 10-seeded player for the first time in the tournament in the quarterfinals. Despite Ons Jabeur’s rocky form, the Tunisian will be expected to reach the quarterfinals.

Coco’s semifinal tie will unarguably be her most difficult one of the entire tournament. Strong favorites Iga Swiatek and Gauff will be battling it out for a spot in the finals where she will either face Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina.

Iga Swiatek could be the player who could stop Coco Gauff from making it to the finals of the Miami Open 2024. The American has never made it to the finals of the tournament so far in her career, despite hailing from the city.

This is what Coco Gauff’s path to the finals looks like:

First Round – BYE

Second Round – Ashlyn Krueger

Third Round – Marta Kostyuk

Fourth Round – Elina Svitolina

Quarter-Final – Ons Jabeur

Semi-Final – Iga Swiatek

Final – Aryna Sabalenka / Elena Rybakina

How has Coco Gauff performed so far in the 2024 season?

Coco Gauff has had a fairly respectable performance so far this 2024 season. Gauff began her season by participating in the Auckland Open 2024. Living up to the expectations, the youngster defeated Elina Svitolina in the Finals to emerge victorious.

Coco Gauff also had a dominant run to the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024. However, Aryna Sabalenka was just too much for the American to handle as the latter suffered a 6-7, 2-6 loss.

Following a second round loss in the Qatar Open 2024 and an early exit in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024, Coco made it to the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 where she lost to Maria Sakkari 4-6, 7-6, 2-6.