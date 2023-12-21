“Let’s Get Busy Next Year”: Frances Tiafoe Hires US Open Champion Coco Gauff’s Former Coach After Disappointing 2023 Season

Sep 5, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Frances Tiafoe of the United States walks onto the court during a match against Ben Shelton of the United States on day nine of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Frances Tiafoe had a mixed season in 2023. The American could not reach the great heights expected of him despite managing to win a handful of titles throughout the year. Tiafoe finished the year as World No.16 and the 25-year-old recently announced he has parted ways with his coach Wayne Ferreira after a 3-year partnership.

Ferreira, a former South African tennis star, teamed up with Tiafoe in 2020. Under his coaching, Tiafoe did manage to break into the top 10 of the ATP rankings and win one title each on all three surfaces. Famously, the American made it to the US Open 2022 semifinals after beating Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16.

But after a disappointing end to his 2023 campaign, Tiafoe feels that he needs a change. So he has now hired Coco Gauff’s former coach, Diego Moyano as his new coach. Interestingly, Moyano has worked with Tiafoe before, when he consulted him at the USTA before he became a professional player. So this partnership has the ability to work extremely well.

Frances Tiafoe took to Instagram to confirm the news and the tennis world is extremely buzzed with the potentiality of the partnership –

Diego Moyano parted ways with Coco Gauff in April 2023 due to personal differences. The duo did enjoy some success during their time together. Gauff won the doubles title in Miami with Jessica Pegula under the coaching of Moyano. The American also reached the World No.1 ranking in doubles in 2022.

Frances Tiafoe set to participate at the Hong Kong Open

The Hong Kong Open is set to return on the tennis calendar after two decades. ATP stars like Andrey Rublev and Frances Tiafoe have confirmed their participation at the event. The event will be held from 1 January to 7 January 2024, and is seen as an important warmup tournament prior to the Australian Open.

Former tennis stars like Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Pat Cash, Ivan Lendl and Jimmy Connors have won the Hong Kong Open in the past. Also, Australian legend Rod Laver won the first ever edition of the tournament in 1973. This will act as a good test first up for Frances Tiafoe and his new coach. Although this tournament will last as a warmup for the Australian Open, fans will get an idea of the current form of some tennis stars.