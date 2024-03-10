Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova Prediction, Weather and Indian Wells 2024 Live Streaming: Australian Open 2024 Rematch To Be Another Blockbuster

The Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova clash in the third round of the Indian Wells 2024 is set to be a blockbuster event. The two tennis stars are in fine form coming into the game and would fancy their chances of a win. Iga Swiatek is the top seed at the tournament and started off in brilliant fashion. The Polish star brushed aside American Danielle Collins in the first round 6-3, 6-0 to enter the third round.

Meanwhile her opponent, Linda Noskova won her second round match 6-3, 7-5 against the Italian Camila Giorgi. The Czech star is on a good run of form, but beating Swiatek might be a step too far this time. The SportsRush predicts Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

What is the Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova head-to-head?

Iga Swiatek and Linda Noskova are tied 1-1 in on head-to-head. Noskova won the latest meeting between the two, having beaten Swiatek at the Australian Open 2024. Meanwhile, Swiatek’s victory came at the Warsaw quarterfinals in 2023.

Where to watch Swiatek vs Noskova live?

The Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova match will be played on Sunday at 1.00 am ET. Also, the match will be telecasted live on Tennis Channel across the United States. However, the viewers from the rest of the world have to tune in to Tennis TV for the live coverage.

How much prize money has Iga Swiatek won?

Iga Swiatek has won $25,968,071 in prize money so far. The world number 1 is the best WTA player in the world right now and is a multiple time Grand Slam champion. The Polish superstar would be hoping to add more money to her kitty with a run in the Indian Wells.

What is Linda Noskova’s ranking?

Linda Noskova is currently ranked 29th in the world. However, the Czech star reached her career high of 28 after the Australian Open 2024, where she made it to the round of 16.

Has Iga Swiatek won Indian Wells?

Iga Swiatek won the Indian Wells title in 2022. However, the Polish star failed to defend her title in 2023, when she was beaten in the semi-final by Elena Rybakina.