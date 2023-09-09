“Best-Ever Version of Myself”: Daniil Medvedev After Preserving Roger Federer’s US Open Legacy Against Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev got the best of Carlos Alcaraz to reach the 2023 US Open final. The latter’s elimination means that Roger Federer’s record of being the last man to defend his US Open title remains intact. Since the Swiss legend won his last title in 2008, the American Grand Slam has never seen any male winning two years in a row.

Medvedev played his best tennis to defeat Alcaraz and has been in great form overall. However, the World no.3 said he has to be even better if he wants to overcome Novak Djokovic in the final. The Serb has been in great form himself and will be looking to win his third Major of the year.

Need to be best-ever version to beat Djokovic, says Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev beat defending champion Alcaraz 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, one win away from winning his second Grand Slam title. That win, though, will have to come against 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic. Medvedev said that the Serb improves every time he plays, using his fixtures against Alcaraz and himself as examples. The #3 seed said he will have to rise to his ‘best-ever’ to beat Djokovic, who will be at his best in the final.

“Against Novak, it’s the same. He is always better than previous time he plays. For example, I beat him US Open final; he beat me in Bercy in a great match. Carlos beat him Wimbledon; he beat him in Cincinnati. Novak is going to be his best version on Sunday, and I have to be the best-ever version of myself if I want to try to beat him.”

Regardless of who comes out on top in the final, Federer’s legacy of being the last man to defend his title in New York stands tall. The 20-time Majors winner won five US Open titles on the trot, from 2005-2008, but no one has ever defended the title since.

Alcaraz had mentioned that statistic was on his mind and had admitted he wanted to defend his crown. Medvedev, 2021 US Open winner, has protected Federer’s record and now faces a stern challenge in the final.

Medvedev dismisses interesting statistic

In the post-match press conference, a reporter revealed an intriguing statistic about Medvedev’s history with Djokovic. His head-to-head with the Serb is better when the latter is No. 1 but not when he is not atop the ATP rankings. Medvedev was then asked whether this stat gave him an extra boost of confidence given Djokovic is set to be ranked No.1.

The Russian said that his opponent is not number 1 yet, but jokingly said he will play Djokovic as if he is the World No.1 because he is confirmed to rise to the peak on Monday. Addressing the topic seriously, Medvedev then said that the rankings do not matter in the final, which he will be playing to win.

Whatever the stats and records may say, the 2023 US Open final is sure to be a cracking contest. Both men have previously won the title and will be raring to go again. We can only wait and watch if Medvedev lifts his second or if Djokovic bags his 24th Grand Slam.