“Footballer or Golfer, Everyone Looks at Novak Djokovic”: Legendary Athlete Compared to Roger Federer Hails Serbian

Ronnie O’Sullivan is widely regarded as the greatest snooker player of all-time. Recently, the Englishman had a documentary released about him, ‘The Edge of Everything‘. The documentary has been the talk of the town especially for a particular reason. O’Sullivan has been compared to Roger Federer by another snooker legend, Jimmy White.

A comparison with Roger Federer will generally be welcomed but O’Sullivan has other favorites. The 47 year-old is a big fan on Novak Djokovic and admires the Serbian. O’Sullivan has admitted that he loves watching all of the ‘Big Three’ but he is a fan of the Serbian. The 7-time snooker world champion further added that he wished to do things on the table, that Djokovic does on court. The Englishman believes sportspersons from other sports should admire Djokovic too.

“Federer, Nadal, Djokovic – I’ve always loved watching them. They are the three best players of all time. To me, he (Djokovic) will be the king of all. It doesn’t matter if you’re a footballer, golfer or hockey player – everyone looks at Djokovic. I wish I could do what Djokovic does on the court at the table.”

Although he admires Federer, O’Sullivan is a big Novak Djokovic fan. The Englishman has had his say on the tennis GOAT debate and he is on side with the Serbian. However, O’Sullivan still has a lot of respect for Roger Federer.

Ronnie O’Sullivan tried to adapt his game like Roger Federer

During an interview with Eurosport in 2021, Ronnie O’Sullivan admitted that he tried to adapt his game, like Roger Federer did, to compete with the younger generation. Both the players have dominated their sport for more than a decade. The Englishman further added that Federer has won everything he can and amassed a lot of money, but he still played because of his passion for the game. That is something O’Sullivan intends to do.

Jimmy White added that the Englishman has natural talent just like Federer. White further added that O’Sullivan is blessed with talent only special players possess and compared his style to Federer’s forehand. According to White, both the sporting icons are gifted naturally.