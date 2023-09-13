“Let’s Hope Novak Djokovic Arrives Tired”: Former World No. 3 Wary of Facing Serbia in Davis Cup

Sep 1, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia massages his legs with his elbow during a changeover against Laslo Djere of Serbia (not pictured) on day five of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The tennis season continues in full flow after the US Open, as the players are set for the Davis Cup challenge. David Ferrer, Spain’s captain for the event, spoke about the challenge in front of his team as the Spaniards are set to face Serbia at the Davis Cup. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is coming into the tournament fresh from winning the US Open and a record 24th Grand Slam. David Ferrer was quick to admit that it is difficult to control matches against the Serbian superstar and expressed his hope that Djokovic comes into the Davis Cup tired after his US Open exploits.

Ferrer also admitted to help Djokovic’s first round opponent at the US Open, Bernabe, with some tips on beating the Serbian but Djokovic won that match in straight sets. The Spaniard further shared his thoughts on whether Djokovic still winning three Grand Slams at the age of 36 is good for tennis.

David Ferrer set for Djokovic challenge

Team Spain will face team Serbia in the Davis Cup in what promises to be a mouthwatering encounter. The Spanish team will be without Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz as they are recovering from injury and fatigue, respectively. The Spanish team will depend heavily on the expertise of David Ferrer to get them through their games against Serbia.

David Ferrer was optimistic about the chances of Spanish team at the Davis Cup and admitted his delight that the tournament was back in Valencia. The Spaniard further added that the Spanish players will have to play a perfect match to beat Serbia, who according to him are one of the best teams in the tournament. Ferrer admitted that it was a big challenge to beat in-form Serbia but hoped the support of the crowd can help the Spanish players to win the match.

David Ferrer even mentioned about the biggest threat, that is Novak Djokovic. Ferrer jokingly hoped that the 24 time Grand Slam winner will come in to the tournament tired after his long run in America. Novak Djokovic will be hoping to add Davies Cup glory after his US Open triumph. When asked about particular tactics to counter Djokovic, Ferrer candidly mentioned that he gave some tips to the Serbians first round opponent at the US Open, but the didn’t really work.

“I will tell you the tactics, I will try to convey the things that worked for me at the time, but then it depends on many other factors. I told Bernabé, for example, the tactics before his match at the US Open and it didn’t help him much (laughs). It’s Novak Djokovic, 24 Grand Slams, it doesn’t just depend on yourself. Let’s hope that he arrives tired and, if we see the moment to hurt him, we will look for it.”

Ferrer will hope that his Spanish team without their superstar players, can step up and claim bragging rights against the favorites Serbia.

Ferrer heaps praise on Djokovic

David Ferrer has heaped praise on Novak Djokovic and admitted that the Serbian doing so well at the age of 36 is great for tennis. The Spaniard spoke highly regarding the ‘Big 3’ of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic and said that these three players are the best in the history. He further hoped that Nadal can make a comeback from the injury next year and challenge for more titles.

“They are very good! Roger, Rafa and Novak are the best in history, the best within the best in all of history. If you look at the numbers, it is irrefutable. That Novak continues to be there, winning so many Grand Slams, I think he is very good for the sport, just like Rafa if he returns next year.”

Ferrer will be hoping that his young Spanish team can find a way to stop Djokovic and his Serbian team. The Davis Cup encounter between these two top teams promises to be an epic clash.