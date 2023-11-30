“Looks More Like Aryna Sabalenka Than Herself Now”: Donald Trump’s Wife Looked Eerily Similar to WTA Star as Old Photoshoot Resurfaces

Former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, approach the Mar-A-Lago ballroom on the red carpet on New Years Eve on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Palm Beach, FL. Trumpnye 185 and Nov 5, 2023; Cancun, Mexico; Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) in her press conference after her match against Iga Swiatek (POL) on day eight of the GNP Saguaros WTA Finals Cancun. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The tennis world keeps on churning out interesting debates even during the off-season. Recently, fans on Reddit found an old picture of Donald Trump’s wife and compared it to the current World No.2. Aryna Sabalenka. Melania Trump looks exactly like Sabalenka, in the picture, according to the people on Reddit.

In the early modelling days of Melania Trump, she posed for a photoshoot which is now going viral on social media. In the pictures taken in 1987, the wife of former US President Donald Trump, looks very similar to WTA star Aryna Sabalenka.

The Reddit users were taken aback by the similarities between the two, while some people said that Sabalenka and Melania Trump look exactly the same. One user said, ‘she looks more like Aryna than herself now’, stating that Sabalenka in 2023 looks the same as Melania Trump did in 1897.

Aryna Sabalenka is currently on a vacation as she prepares for the 2024 season. The Belarusian enjoyed a great season in 2023 as she finished as the World No.2 behind rival Iga Swiatek.

Aryna Sabalenka and her great 2023 season

Aryna Sabalenka started her season with a bang, winning the Australian Open. The Belarusian star defeated Elena Rybackina in three sets, in the final to win her first-ever Grand Slam title. She became the second-ever Belarusian player to win a Grand Slam since Victoria Azarenka.

During the clay season, Sabalenka looked dominant again as she reached the semifinals of the French Open without dropping a set. However, she lost the semifinals against Karolina Muchova, despite having a match point.

During the Wimbledon 2023 Championships, the 25-year-old reached her fourth consecutive Grand Slam semi-final. The Belarusian looked dominant but she was defeated by Ons Jabeur, despite leading by a set. Sabalenka clinched the World No.1 ranking during her US Open run. The Belarusian lost to Coco Gauff in the final and eventually lost her World No.1 ranking to Iga Swiatek.

Although Sabalenka is not the World No.1 anymore, the 25-year-old will be proud of her season. Sabalenka made it to the semi-finals of all Grand Slams and the WTA Finals in Cancun. All eyes will be on Sabalenka in the coming season to see if she can challenge for more Grand Slams.