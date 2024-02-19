Lorenzo Musetti vs Zhizhen Zhang Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of Qatar Open 2024

After the women, it’s time for the men to play at the Qatar Open 2024, which will be an ATP 250 event for one final time. Now, the fans are excited about the Lorenzo Musetti vs Zhizhen Zhang match in Doha. This is the first-ever meeting between the two, adding more excitement to the clash.

Advertisement

Lorenzo Musetti had a poor start to the season. The Italian lost in the second round of the Australian Open in five sets to Luca van Assche. Later, the 21-year-old Italian lost in the second round in Marseille and followed it up with a first-round defeat in Rotterdam. The World No.26 will now look to get back to winning ways in Doha. The Lorenzo Musetti vs Zhizhen Zhang clash will be a tough test to overcome .

However, his Chinese opponent, Zhizhen Zhang has enjoyed a better run of form than his Italian counterpart. Zhang made it to the quarterfinals of the Marseille Open after being knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open. Zhang’s run in Marseille included a famous win against Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime. Now, the World No.47 will look for another big win against the young Italian.

Advertisement

While Zhizhen Zhang has the potential to cause an upset, Musetti will start as an outright favorite to win the match. The Italian has a powerful service game and ability to return tough balls, that will make him the favorite against Zhang, The SportsRush predicts Lorenzo Musetti to win the match in straight sets. According to Pokerstars, Musetti has his odds set at 1.62, compared to Zhang’s 2.20.

The match will be played in Doha at 5.00 pm local time (8.10 am ET). Also, the weather is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius. Live streaming will be available on Tennis Channel across United States.