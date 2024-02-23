Edoardo Artaldi: How Tennis ‘Super Agent’ Made Novak Djokovic Worth $250,000,000 Today

Novak Djokovic and his manager Edoardo Artaldi are in the news for parting ways after a long time together. Edoardo Artaldi, a 59-year-old Italian agent, had been with Novak Djokovic for more than 15 years. He is largely responsible for Djokovic’s majority earnings from endorsements and brand deals.

Now, the Italian agent is moving on from the Serbian GOAT to a fellow Italian, 21-year-old Lorenzo Musetti. With such a long and endearing collaboration coming to an end, let’s look at how his association with Djokovic started and how he made him worth an estimated $250,000,000 today.

After Novak Djokovic won his first ever Grand Slam i.e. 2008 Australian Open and announced himself as an equal opposition to Roger Federer, his association with Artaldi started. Djokovic, with a $250 million net worth, has earned nearly $182 million in prize money earnings from tennis. Some of them were spent in fines, but the rest is from his endorsement deals.

Novak Djokovic net worth details

Net Worth $250 million DOB 22nd May, 1987 Nationality Serbian Marital Status Married to Sveti Stefan Occupation Tennis Professional Prize Money $181,599,018 Sponsors Telekom Srbija, Adidas, Sergio Tacchini, Uniqlo, Audemars Piguet, Mercedes-Benz, Learjet, Peugeot, Seiko, ANZ, Jacob’s Creek, CAA Sports, IMG Worldwide, Lacoste, Raiffeisen Bank International,

The majority of these endorsement deals were a direct result of Artaldi’s business skills. Djokovic signed with Sergio Tacchini, an Italian clothing brand, a 10-year deal by 2009-end. Artaldi didn’t divulge the exact figure Djokovic received from the brand but revealed that Djokovic received a large share of their revenue besides his amount.

With Lacoste, Djokovic has earned $9.4 million annually, and the amount from his 5-year deal with Uniqlo prior to that was a whopping $100 million per year, Verdict suggests. His exact earnings from Babolat are secretive, and so are from Adidas. He made $9 million per year from tennis racket maker Head and $5 million per year from Seiko.

Hublot was the brand that stood by Djokovic even when he was deported back from Australia, and Peugeot cut ties with him around the same time for his anti-vaccination beliefs. None of these endorsement deals would’ve been possible without Edoardo Artaldi by his side.

Artaldi was also the key person in expanding Djokovic’s Waterdrop Foundation. This started in January 2023, when Djokovic joined as an ambassador and investor. He has other business interests as well, such as Novak Cafe and Restaurant. His line of nutrition products DJOKOlife began in 2015 after Djokovic won his fourth ATP Rome Masters title. A lot of his real estate, hospitality, and restaurant businesses are run by Family Sport, a legal entity in Serbia.

When Djokovic paid epic tribute to Artaldi

Novak Djokovic took to Instagram 3 months ago and paid tribute to Artaldi and what he has done for Djokovic. Artaldi and his family have been special for Djokovic for being together for so many years. The Italian manager has also expressed his appreciation for the Serbian GOAT and said the moment that strikes out for him was Djokovic’s elbow surgery in 2018. A long and strong partnership came to an end with this indeed.

While it’s not clear how much Artaldi made in his career as an agent for Djokovic, it must’ve been the most handsome amount in his life. Artaldi also doesn’t seem to be part of any agency group. He is a free agent, who will now be managing Lorenzo Musetti.