Facundo Bagnis vs Luciano Darderi Prediction and Chile Open 2024 Live Streaming Details For Round 1 Match: Italian Aims to Make it 2-0 Against Bagnis in 2024

Tanmay Roy
Facundo Bagnis vs Luciano Darderi Prediction Chile Open

Image Credits: Facundo Bagnis and Luciano Darderi official Instagram accounts

In the Chile Open 2024, matches are moving along to the second round of the tournament. Whereas, the Facundo Bagnis vs Luciano Darderi match remains an anticipated match in the top half of the men’s singles draw. While Bagnis entered the tournament as a ‘Lucky Loser’, Darderi is a wildcard entrant. It will be a classic Argentina vs Italy showdown in the tennis world.

The Facundo Bagnis vs Luciano Darderi match will take place at around 6:20 pm ET on Tuesday, 27th February. The match will be played out on the outdoor red clay courts in Santiago, Chile. The Chile Dove Men+Care Open also took place once at the Vina Del Maar city and Colina and is part of the four-tournament Golden Swing.

Facundo Bagnis, aged 34, has been playing professional tennis for more than a decade now. He reached the third round of the US Open in 2021, his best performance in Grand Slams to date. Bagnis has yet to win any ATP title, but he did reach the final of the 2021 Chile Open, where he faced Christian Garin. Bagnis lost 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), and 5-7 to him in the final.

In 2024, Bagnis won the 40th match in his career and reached his second ATP final. He became the oldest Argentine and South American to reach an ATP tournament men’s singles final. Bagnis eventually lost to Luciano Darderi, with whom he is scheduled to play again, 6-1, 6-4 in the final of the 2024 Cordoba Open. Despite all that, Bagnis has never looked in better form than this year.

Luciano Darderi, on the other hand, is aged 22. He only made his ATP debut in the 2023 Cordoba Open as a qualifier and then as a ‘Lucky Loser’ in the 2023 Mexican Open. His only ATP title win came at the Cordoba Open this year, where he defeated his upcoming rival, Bagnis in the final. In Grand Slams, he reached the third round of the Australian Open last year.

Facundo Bagnis ranks 138th, whereas Luciano Darderi ranks 80th. Owing to a better rank, younger age, and much better prowess in their recent matches, The SportsRush’s Facundo Bagnis vs Luciano Darderi prediction is in favor of the Italian to win the match. This is after The SportsRush prediction for the Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Pedro Cachin match came true.

What does Facundo Bagnis vs Luciano Darderi head-to-head tell us?

The Facundo Bagnis vs Luciano Darderi clash has happened 3 times before. While Darderi won the first time at the 2022 Campinas Challenger by 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 over Bagnis, Bagnis took his revenge at the 2023 French Open. Bagnis won by 6-3, 6-4 over Darderi. Their final encounter was at the Cordoba Open this year, where as mentioned above, Darderi won.

The match will be streaming live on the Tennis Channel in the United States. In the UK, it will be live on Sky Sports. The temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius with a wind speed of 14 km/h and 42% humidity. There is no chance of rainfall. It should be a terrific match.

