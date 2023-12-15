“Need to Win 4 Grand Slams in 2024”: Novak Djokovic Slams ATP for Coach Award Snub After Congratulating Jannik Sinner

June 1, 2018, Paris, France: Novak Djokovic (SRB) at the net after recording match point during his match against Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) on day six of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic took to Instagram to send a cryptic message to the ATP. The ATP recently announced Jannik Sinner’s coaches, Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill, as the best coach award winners. Although Sinner had a great end of the season, Novak Djokovic dominated throughout the year winning multiple titles. Djokovic congratulated Sinner’s coaches on Instagram before sarcastically taunting ATP for their decision.

Novak Djokovic tagged his coach Goran Ivanisevic in the post and took a sly dig at the ATP. The Serbian suggested that even winning three Grand Slam titles in a year and ending the year as World No.1 is not enough to win the best coach award. The 36 year-old further added sarcastically that Goran might be considered the best if Djokovic wins all four Grand Slam titles next time.

“Goran, I guess we need to win 4/4 slams in order for you to maybe (just maybe) be considered coach of the year. Winning Year-End #1, 3GS, WTF and making history of this sport is not enough, my dear coach.”

Novak Djokovic does make a valid point with his statement. The Serbian was the best player in the world during the 2023 season. The 36-year-old won three Grand Slam titles and followed it up with the Paris Masters, Cincinnati Masters and the ATP Finals wins as well. Although Jannik Sinner did beat Novak Djokovic in their men’s singles semifinal match to lift the Davis Cup 2023 for Italy eventually, the Serbian had a better season overall than any other player on Tour. Hence, Djokovic’s frustration towards his coach Goran Ivanisevic not winning the best coach award is understandable.

Tennis fans react to the Novak Djokovic statement

The tennis community on social media have divided opinion on Novak Djokovic’s statement. While most of the fans agree with the Serbian and feel Goran should be awarded the best coach award, others feel that Djokovic should not take away the moment from Sinner’s coaches. Novak Djokovic has been trending again after his social media post.

Djokovic has said in the past that these things motivate him to win even more. It will be interesting to see of this recent tiff with ATP will fire up the Serbian more.

