“Maria Sharapova & Serena Williams Were Huge Personalities”: Former World No. 1 Says WTA Needs To Market Sport Better Without the Retired Superstars

Karolina Pliskova has raised eyebrows with her latest comments on the way WTA runs women’s tennis in the world. Pliskova believes that the governing body isn’t doing enough when it comes to marketing and promoting the sport. The Czech star believes women’s tennis is missing superstars like Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams in order to attract huge crowds. Serena Williams retired in 2022, while Maria Sharapova called it a day in 2020.

Pliskova opined that women’s tennis needs players of charisma. The former World No.1 added that the likes of Sharapova and Williams were well marketed too off the court. As a result, comparing today’s players with them would be unfair according to her.

“I feel that it’s not entirely ideal, even though each of today’s top girls has something to offer. I won’t comment on the tennis, but charisma plays a role too. Sharapova and Serena were huge personalities, even in the marketing world. You can’t compare today’s girls with them. And I think that in this situation, the WTA isn’t helping much either. It doesn’t seem to me that they promote it well. Women’s tennis now seems sidelined, not as many people go to it as before.”

Women’s tennis has had many superstars who not only had a brilliant game but also had the ability to draw crowds to arenas across the world. Besides Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, there were the likes of Justin Henin, Kim Clijsters, Lindsay Davenport, Ana Ivanovic, Li Na, Jennifer Capriati, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Chris Evert, Monica Seles and Anna Kournikova are big names that come to mind immediately.

Coco Gauff could be the superstar women’s tennis is looking for after Serena Williams

Current tennis stars like Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have the potential to dominate women’s tennis in the coming years. Swiatek is already the World No.1 and attracts crowds from all over the world. While Sabalenka, known for her fiercely competitive nature, also already won a couple of Grand Slam titles.

However, the eyes of the tennis world are on Coco Gauff. The American star won her first-ever Grand Slam title at the US Open. The teenager is widely regarded as the next tennis superstar and her current performances have attracted everyone’s attention.

Coco Gauff ended 2023 as the highest paid female athlete after earning $23 million during the year. The American is a sought after athlete in the brand market as well as she keeps enhancing her reputation. Gauff along with Swiatek will be the favorites to succeed Sharapova and Williams in the coming years.