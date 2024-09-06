Maria Sharapova Trolls Herself for Making Strange Expression While Watching Aryna Sabalenka Play US Open Semi-Final

Throughout the US Open 2024, multiple celebrities have made their way to the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Apart from actors, artists, comedians, and athletes from other sports, numerous popular figures from the tennis community have also graced their presence. Joining the likes of Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Andy Roddick, and Sam Querrey, was Maria Sharapova.

Sharapova was present in the stands for the semi-final action between Aryna Sabalenka and Emma Navarro. An individual as big in stature as her is bound to constantly have the cameras on her. However, unaware of this, the 2006 US Open champion seemed to be uninterested in the clip posted by the tournament’s social media team.

The 37-year-old decided to take shots at herself after stumbling upon the social media post. She compared the video to her on-court reaction after “missing a second serve return on break point and saw her coach”.

I look like I just missed a second serve return on break point and saw my coach’s reaction https://t.co/M4QxP0cK7W — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) September 6, 2024

The former World No.1 left the entire tennis world in a frenzy with this tweet. A majority of the users reacting to this tweet were left in splits.

Hahaha…. It’s really like that — Silentsea (@Silentsea888) September 6, 2024

ahh yes… ptsd from the old days https://t.co/WNplOdy6i2 — Anna (@annaliese_ah) September 6, 2024

One user even found Sharapova doing this same reaction from her playing days.

Sharapova must’ve certainly enjoyed herself after watching Sabalenka clinch a dominating 6-3, 7-6 win over Navarro. However, her exhausted reaction comes from the simple fact that she’s had a long few days, attending numerous events.

From what her social media activity suggests, the 2025 Tennis Hall of Fame nominee has attended multiple events before making her way to the match. Earlier in the day, the five-time Grand Slam winner was part of the “Art of Wellbeing” panel during a live interview with Aman Essentials.

A few hours later, Sharapova was also one of the biggest names present at the second annual ‘Champions of Equality’ event organized by the US Open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Nyagan-born megastar finds her way back to the USTA Billie Jean King Center for the Sabalenka-Pegula finals encounter.