Matteo Berrettini Hilariously Mimics Jannik Sinner in Front of Him After Pulling Off Win in Davis Cup

Matteo Berrettini is undoubtedly the biggest name in Italy’s Davis Cup defense, and he showed why with a stellar performance against the Netherlands. But it wasn’t just his tennis that got people talking – after securing the win, Berrettini pulled off a hilarious “death stare” celebration that had fans cracking up. The best part is that it seemed like a playful nod to Jannik Sinner, who was in the stands watching the action unfold.

Sinner, who’s known for his intense focus and signature stoic expressions on the court, couldn’t help but smile when Berrettini mimicked his iconic stare after the win.

The celebration The moment Matteo Berrettini completed his perfect week in Bologna! #DavisCup pic.twitter.com/ikcrKoqTOE — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 15, 2024

Fans on social media loved the moment, with many calling it a fun, lighthearted tribute between two of Italy’s top players. The bromance between these two is real, and moments like this only make it better.

Guess it’s an Italian thing — Chi (@namandisa) September 15, 2024

looks good — (@vikash110497) September 15, 2024

Jannik already has his celebration at 23 years old. Unreal AURA. — Massimo (@mxss1mo) September 15, 2024



But Berrettini’s admiration for Sinner goes beyond just friendly gestures. He was one of the biggest supporters of Sinner when he faced his doping verdict earlier this year. Despite the media frenzy, Berrettini stood by his teammate, showing solidarity when it mattered most.

Matteo Berrettini on Sinner: “He Handled It All, But I Saw Less Joy in His Eyes” “It must have been incredibly tough weeks and months for him. […] I noticed something different in his eyes, less joy. It’s impressive how he managed to handle it all, especially at his age. I’m… pic.twitter.com/Q2C60cmOVa — TennisTime (@Tennistimechat) August 25, 2024

As for what’s next, Berrettini’s Davis Cup journey continues, with his sights set on leading Italy to further victories. Sinner, who’s also back in form, will be looking to make his mark in the next rounds. Fans can expect both players to keep shining, whether on the Davis Cup stage or their upcoming individual tournaments.

The Italian squad is looking strong, and with the camaraderie between Berrettini and Sinner, they’re definitely a team to watch out for.