mobile app bar

Matteo Berrettini Hilariously Mimics Jannik Sinner in Front of Him After Pulling Off Win in Davis Cup

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Matteo Berrettini Hilariously Mimics Jannik Sinner in Front of Him After Pulling Off Win in Davis Cup

Image Credit: © Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

Matteo Berrettini is undoubtedly the biggest name in Italy’s Davis Cup defense, and he showed why with a stellar performance against the Netherlands. But it wasn’t just his tennis that got people talking – after securing the win, Berrettini pulled off a hilarious “death stare” celebration that had fans cracking up. The best part is that it seemed like a playful nod to Jannik Sinner, who was in the stands watching the action unfold.

Sinner, who’s known for his intense focus and signature stoic expressions on the court, couldn’t help but smile when Berrettini mimicked his iconic stare after the win.

Fans on social media loved the moment, with many calling it a fun, lighthearted tribute between two of Italy’s top players. The bromance between these two is real, and moments like this only make it better.


But Berrettini’s admiration for Sinner goes beyond just friendly gestures. He was one of the biggest supporters of Sinner when he faced his doping verdict earlier this year. Despite the media frenzy, Berrettini stood by his teammate, showing solidarity when it mattered most.

As for what’s next, Berrettini’s Davis Cup journey continues, with his sights set on leading Italy to further victories. Sinner, who’s also back in form, will be looking to make his mark in the next rounds. Fans can expect both players to keep shining, whether on the Davis Cup stage or their upcoming individual tournaments.

The Italian squad is looking strong, and with the camaraderie between Berrettini and Sinner, they’re definitely a team to watch out for.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these