“Most Players Don’t Want to See Him”: Nick Kyrgios Remarkably Echoes Novak Djokovic in Surprising Take on Rafael Nadal

Nick Kyrgios is currently working with Tennis Channel as a commentator during the ATP Finals. The Australian has missed the full season due to an injury but still has an opinion about nearly everything in the game. While discussing Rafael Nadal’s potential return to the tennis circuit in 2024, Kyrgios surprisingly admitted that he is excited to watch the Spaniard back in action.

Rafael Nadal has confirmed on his social media platforms that he is set to return on tennis tour in 2024. The Spaniard has been out injured since early 2023 and missed the most of the season. After Nadal’s comeback announcement, his rival Novak Djokovic said he was happy to see the 22-time Grand Slam champion back and hoped to play him soon. Now, Nick Kyrgios has extended his well wishes to Nadal too.

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal are not the best of friends. The duo have had some intense battles on-field as well as some verbal battles off it. Kyrgios admitted that he is better friends with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, but admires the legacy of Nadal.

Speaking on Tennis Channel, Kyrgios admitted that the tennis world misses Rafael Nadal and wished to see him around as much as possible. The Australian star has had a bittersweet rivalry with the Spaniard and hoped to play him again soon. Nick Kyrgios has also sounded similar to Novak Djokovic when it comes to his thoughts on Rafael Nadal, especially in recent times.

“I’m probably more of a friend with Novak and Federer than I’m with Nadal. We still have a bit of a bittersweet rivalry there between me and him. But the whole tennis world misses him. As one of his fellow competitors, we’ve had some battles and epics and I just want to see him around as much as possible.” “I think he wins the majority of the matches at the French Open by just turning up. I think most of the players don’t want to see him at the French Open, but I don’t have any expectations. “He’s creamed me sometimes and I’ve learned some things about myself. He’s made me improve and an all-around better player.”

Speaking about Nadal’s dominance on clay court, Kyrgios shared an incident when he faced the Spaniard in Rome in a ‘Best of 3’. Nadal was so dominant and aggressive throughout the match that the Australian could not even walk the next day. Kyrgios feels that Nadal will be one of the favorites again to win the French Open in 2024.

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal comebacks much awaited

Both Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios have missed the 2023 season. The tennis world missed two stars of men’s tennis, and are eagerly awaiting their comeback in 2024. Both the players are likely to be back playing at the Australian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic dominated the 2023 season and one of the reasons behind it was the absence of Nadal and Kyrgios. Now, with the duo set to return in 2024, all eyes will be on Kyrgios and Nadal and weather they can reach their peak performances again.