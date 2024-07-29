Novak Djokovic Reacts to Rafael Nadal Setting Up Second Round Clash With Him

Tennis fans around the world couldn’t hold in their excitement as Rafael Nadal cruised to a victory in his opening-round clash against Marton Fucsovics in the 2024 Olympics. This victory allows Rafa to advance to the second round where he will face his long-time rival, Novak Djokovic. Well, Djokovic’s social media activities make it seem like the Serb is also as excited about the highly-anticipated contest as enthusiasts worldwide.

As soon as the draws for the single’s event were released, all attention went to the potential second-round battle between two of the greatest tennis players to ever exist – Djokovic & Nadal. With both the former World No.1 players winning their respective first-round clashes, the sporting world is finally blessed with the biggest match of the tournament.

Djokovic, determined to take the challenge in his stride, took to Instagram to express his thoughts on the matchup by resharing Tennis TV’s graphic on his story.

Djokovic is amped up about his match with Nadal (from Novak’s IG) pic.twitter.com/P8Gq8WOOmn — Olly (@Olly_Tennis_) July 28, 2024

The story was subsequently shared on Twitter, and fans did not wait long to pour in with their excited reactions.

Going to be one to watch! Definitely for nostalgic reasons — The Betting Connection (@Sports_Bets1123) July 28, 2024

Gonna be — Tennis Insider (@tennis_insider_) July 28, 2024

We’re excited too he ain’t the only one — TERESA (@tererunai) July 28, 2024

Party for all tennis lovers. Idemo, Nole. — Monika Mayday (@marijasimic77) July 28, 2024

On the other hand, Nadal’s fitness level has taken a massive dip since the last time he faced Djokovic on the court. Until a few years ago, the Mallorca native would’ve certainly been the favorite on the clay court. However, considering the Spaniard’s hectic schedule and thigh injury, Djokovic might have the edge this time around.

Still, Nadal can find a way out of it if he uses his impressive first-round win as motivation. In fact, the Spaniard’s opponent was stronger than everyone expected him to be. Despite suffering a 1-6 loss in the first set, Fucsovics didn’t give up and fought back to force a third set, where Nadal ultimately sealed the win.