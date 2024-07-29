mobile app bar

Novak Djokovic Reacts to Rafael Nadal Setting Up Second Round Clash With Him

Advait Jajodia
Published

Novak Djokovic Reacts Immediately to Rafael Nadal Setting Up Second Round Clash With Him Without Saying a Word

Image Credits: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic Instagram respectively

Tennis fans around the world couldn’t hold in their excitement as Rafael Nadal cruised to a victory in his opening-round clash against Marton Fucsovics in the 2024 Olympics. This victory allows Rafa to advance to the second round where he will face his long-time rival, Novak Djokovic. Well, Djokovic’s social media activities make it seem like the Serb is also as excited about the highly-anticipated contest as enthusiasts worldwide.

As soon as the draws for the single’s event were released, all attention went to the potential second-round battle between two of the greatest tennis players to ever exist – Djokovic & Nadal. With both the former World No.1 players winning their respective first-round clashes, the sporting world is finally blessed with the biggest match of the tournament.

Djokovic, determined to take the challenge in his stride, took to Instagram to express his thoughts on the matchup by resharing Tennis TV’s graphic on his story.

The story was subsequently shared on Twitter, and fans did not wait long to pour in with their excited reactions.

On the other hand, Nadal’s fitness level has taken a massive dip since the last time he faced Djokovic on the court. Until a few years ago, the Mallorca native would’ve certainly been the favorite on the clay court. However, considering the Spaniard’s hectic schedule and thigh injury, Djokovic might have the edge this time around.

Still, Nadal can find a way out of it if he uses his impressive first-round win as motivation. In fact, the Spaniard’s opponent was stronger than everyone expected him to be. Despite suffering a 1-6 loss in the first set, Fucsovics didn’t give up and fought back to force a third set, where Nadal ultimately sealed the win.

