When Grigor Dimitrov Clinched His 100th Masters 1000 Match Win After Defeating Daniil Medvedev in Indian Wells 2021 Round of 16

Tanmay Roy
Published

Image Credits: Daniil Medvedev – © Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/ Grigor Dimitrov – Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2024 Indian Wells Masters almost reaches its Round of 32 stage, Grigor Dimitrov has a tricky challenge in the form of French veteran, Adrian Mannarino to overcome. Dimitrov is considered one of the players to go the distance at Indian Wells 2024. The tournament will always be memorable for the Bulgarian as it was in the Californian desert where he clinched his 100th win in Masters 1000 matches.

It was the 2021 Indian Wells Round of 16 match between Grigor Dimitrov and Daniil Medvedev. Dimitrov beat the 2020 ATP Finals winner Medvedev and the win marked the 100th match that Dimitrov won throughout all of his ATP 1000 Masters Tours.

It is a rare and special feat that only a handful in tennis have ever achieved. For Dimitrov, who was ranked 23rd at the time, it was also an incredibly difficult task to beat the Russian star. The match began with the Bulgarian on the back foot. He lost the first set 4-6, and it was certain to everyone, that it was going to be Medvedev’s match. However, the Bulgarian player bounced back. He won the next set in equal measure at 6-4. The match was even then.

In the first set, Dimitrov had no answer to the wide range of shots Medvedev had up his sleeve. In the second set, Dimitrov came out with extra speed, zeal, and vigor. He not only matched Medvedev’s skills but overtook him. However, the score was still 4-1 on Medvedev’s lead at one point.

Dimitrov was on the brink of losing when he pulled 5 consecutive points out of nowhere and won the set 6-4. There were less unforced errors by Dimitrov. In the third and final set, the tables had turned.

Dimitrov was now charging and there were a few errors from Medvedev. Dimitrov took an early lead and never let Medvedev settle. In the end, he won the third set 6-3, and therefore the overall match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

This is how Dimitrov registered his 100th ATP 1000 Masters win. He went on to win the quarter-final against Hubert Hurkacz but lost in the semi-final to Cameron Norrie. Some other players to have won 100 or more Masters 1000 matches are Rafael Nadal (406), Novak Djokovic (400), Roger Federer (381), Andy Murray (227), Andre Agassi (209), Tomas Berdych (191), Pete Sampras (190), David Ferrer (189), Stan Wawrinka (165), and Andy Roddick (157).

Tanmay Roy is a Cricket Journalist at The SportsRush

