“Never Played Me Before”: Breakout US Open Star Ben Shelton Believes He Has an Advantage Over Novak Djokovic

Sept 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the USA after beating Tommy Paul of the USA on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Surprise package Ben Shelton will face Novak Djokovic in the semi-final of the 2023 US Open. And even though everyone is commending the youngster for his brilliant run and the expectation is for Djokovic to win the contest, Shelton is confident of causing a problem or two for the Serb. The rookie suggested that he might have an advantage over Djokovic, given the two have never faced before.

Shelton has defeated some big names en route to the semi finals. Two compatriots ranked well above him too in Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe. This has boosted his confidence and the 20-year-old looks upbeat before the biggest match of his career against Djokovic.

Ben Shelton thinks he has an edge over first-time opponents

Shelton beat fellow USA citizen and World No.10 Frances Tiafoe in four sets. After the match, he was asked about his thoughts on facing Novak Djokovic. He admitted it would be a difficult match against the Serb, especially since the American was facing him for the first time.

Shelton touched upon Djokovic’s illustrious career, saying that the 23-time Grand Slam winner has played such high-stakes games many times and emerged victorious. He acknowledged his semi-final opponent’s mental and physical strength, saying he would plan his game accordingly.

Shelton sounded confident in his post-match press conference. He felt it his playing style gave him an advantage against someone who had never played him before. He believed that he does some things uniquely, different than what other players on the tour offer. Shelton said he hopes to continue doing that and cause trouble for Djokovic.

“I also think that, you know, it’s an advantage with my game style playing someone who’s never played me before. I think that I can bring some things to the table that maybe you don’t see in your normal match that you play on the ATP Tour. So I’m definitely going to try to bring some things to the table that are different and hopefully disruptive on Friday.”

Djokovic has been rolling over his opposition so far in New York. Shelton is brimming with confidence and local fans will be hoping to se him reach the finals. The question is, can he? Does he have the ability to let alone beat, but even cause problems for Djokovic?

Can Shelton trouble Novak Djokovic?

Before Tiafoe, Shelton got the better of World No.14 Tommy Paul. He was in the lead against 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the second round, before the Austrian retired midway. The unseeded youngster, who turned pro only in 2022, has shown incredible form to become the youngest American semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows since 1992. His powerful serves and returns have wowed the fans. Not to forget, all that comes from his left hand. Shelton is one of the few southpaws on the tour, and being left-hand has often been debated to be a natural advantage in tennis.

Shelton has forged a reputation as a big server, recording the fastest serve at the 2023 US Open. Djokovic has played his fair share of big serving players, but will not take the American lightly. ‘Nole’ has barely been tested so far in the tournament. Barring the third-round five-setter against Laslo Djere, the World No.2 has sailed through all his fixtures in straight sets.

Ben Shelton has spent a lot more time on the court, all his games (except vs. Thiem) going into four sets. the Serb is the heavy favorite to advance to the final, but taking his young first-time opponent lightly would be his biggest mistake. Shelton is full of confidence and looking to trouble Djokovic with his booming serves and left-arm advantage. Not many are expecting an upset, but Shelton would be raring to go and disrupt the calculations.